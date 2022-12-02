Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Idaho stabbing victim's sister says she called man seven times night of attack
One of the victims from last week's brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students called an unknown man seven times just before she was killed, her sister revealed.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report
One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife
Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
An Idaho coroner says 'somebody that's pretty angry' stabbed 4 college students to death in their beds, likely while they were sleeping
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said each victim had been stabbed multiple times with a "pretty large knife."
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Police release new info about U of Idaho murders, including who called 911
More than a week after four University of Idaho students were found slain in a home near campus, investigators are releasing more details about the attack that appear to clear some people with ties to the victims. The 911 call came from the phone of one of the two surviving...
Idaho murders: Mother of victim hits out at police investigation saying she learns more from news
The mother of one of the Idaho college murder victims has slammed the pace of the police investigation into the brutal slaying of the four students at their shared home in the town of Moscow.Cara Denise Northington, mother of Xana Kernodle, broke her silence three weeks after the death of her daughter.“There is so much more that can be done that has not been done,” she told NewsNation concerning the police investigation that has so far not turned up any suspects.Speaking with anchor Ashleigh Banfield, Ms Northington said of her communication with the police: “They haven’t said anything. I...
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Idaho murders: Eerie scene left behind after cars towed from scene of student slayings
Photos taken outside the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death earlier this month show an eerie scene left behind after several cars were towed away. Five cars, which presumably had not been moved since the Nov. 13 attack, left grave-like looking rectangular sections of concrete...
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
