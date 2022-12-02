ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected Hibbing fentanyl dealer arrested

HIBBING—A 52-year-old Hibbing man is behind bars awaiting possible drug charges after being arrested Sunday at his apartment with 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and other drugs, money and a stolen handgun.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, on Nov. 27 Phillip LaMount Davis, was arrested after the Lake Supervisor Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that indicated Davis was selling controlled substances from his apartment, located on the 600 block of 23rd Street in Hibbing, near the Hibbing High School.

A search warrant was executed on Davis, his apartment, as well as the vehicle he was utilizing. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744, and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, Minn.

Davis was lodged in the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing, and a request for charges including two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm was sent the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

The LSVOTF would like to advise anyone with aspirations to sell or transport fentanyl across the Iron Range that such dangerous and illegal activity will not be tolerated by either law enforcement or the general public. The LSVOTF stands watchful and ready to assist the community and shut down any operation attempting to peddle this poisonous product in our area.

The LSVOTF would like to thank the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Hibbing Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

