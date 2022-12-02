ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Talk Playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones, Bouncy Castles and Loving Nashville

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

George Jones and Tammy Wynette were both long gone by the time Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain began filming George & Tammy , a six-episode series that premieres on Showtime Dec. 4. However, the actors still found a way to commune with the legendary country artists.

“We came to Nashville and did some recording,” Shannon tells Billboard . “The studio that we recorded at was adjacent to the cemetery where George is buried and Tammy’s remains are. So, we would sing their songs and then go and visit them.” Wynette died in 1998 and Jones in 2013.

Playing the country icons was daunting, the actors admit, especially when it came to doing their own singing. “I had so much anxiety and stress about trying to sound like her, but that’s an impossible thing to do,” Chastain says. “She had a once-in-a-lifetime gift.”

Taking on the emotional weight of the troubled couple, who were married from 1969-1975, could also be taxing, so Shannon would try to lighten the mood “if you think fart noises are funny,” he says, cracking Chastain up. “We did actually do something that probably no one would ever expect,” she adds. “We had a bouncy castle day because it was someone’s birthday and I got Mike into the bouncy castle, which is a sight I thought I’d never see.”

The pair, who have been friends since they appeared together in 2011’s Take Shelter , sat down with Billboard recently in Nashville to discuss how they prepared for their roles, why they did their own singing and reveal their favorite Jones and Wynette songs.

Billboard: Jessica, Abe Sylvia, whom you worked with on The Eyes of Tammy Faye , is writer and co-executive producer of George & Tammy. Is that how you got involved?

Chastain: No, someone approached me in 2011 at the Golden Globes, and said, “Hey, do you want to play Tammy Wynette?” It was like my first awards show and I was like, “Yeah, that sounds great. I love that song.” ( laughs) There were many, many iterations of it, different directors. And budget wise, it was so expensive with all the music and all the stories we wanted to tell in two hours, it just felt like it wasn’t going to happen. At one point, it just kind of disappeared because it was so expensive. And then, in the beginning of the pandemic, Abe called me and said, “What if we make it a mini-series?” And that sounded very exciting. I’ve been reading about Tammy Wynette for 11 years.

Michael, you’ve said you didn’t know that much about George and that you’re more into jazz. What was your interest in playing him?

Shannon: Jessica asked me about it. I read his autobiography. I was really seduced by his voice, by his singing and his songs. I felt a little self-conscious about it because I don’t think I really resemble George Jones much, but I was excited to have an opportunity to sing and tell a story through singing because I do like to sing.

You used to have your own band. How did that help you since you’ve been in front of an audience performing?

Shannon: I don’t get super nervous about being up in front of a bunch of people, but to try and sing like George is no small feat. I don’t really think anybody can sing like George. But I sure worked hard on it, and we had a vocal coach, Ron Browning, who helped us train for a few months before we even started shooting.

What was your approach in terms of capturing their vocal styles?

Shannon: We wanted to tell the story through singing. The part that really intrigued me is how George and Tammy would tell the story of their life every time they sang together or alone. Even though the songs oftentimes weren’t written by them, they were still communicating by singing them. You can pick the same song and watch 10 different performances of it and get 10 completely different stories just based on the way they’re looking at each other. We could have just lip-synced everything, but I think in order for us to inhabit the people, we had to perform.

When you were doing your research, was there one thing that you clued in on that helped you find the character?

Chastain: I don’t know that this is right at all–I never had the opportunity to meet her–but I felt like she was an incredibly sensuous person, watching her sing, watching her interviews. Everything about her, I think she loved being a woman. She loved cooking. She loved makeup and hair. I found that to be a way in. She loved men at a time where you get married and stay married forever, she married five times. I think a lot of that also has to do with the fact that she loved being around men. Again, my interpretation, but it was kind of my way into playing her.

What about for you, Michael?

Shannon: I don’t know. It’s such a complex journey, George’s life. Every day when I got to work, there was an interview I’d listen to. It was an interview that George and Tammy did together. It coincided with the release of record that they made together for Epic and George talks about finally getting to Epic 17 years (in). It was kind of my morning ritual, put that on and listen to his voice. Listen to him and Tammy together.

There’s a scene in Ken Burns Country Music documentary where record producer Billy Sherrill calls them wounded animals. These are really talented, but tragic people.

Chastain: I think what’s so interesting sometimes about people is when they’re not afraid of their darkness and they’re willing to live in it and willing to explore it and try to move through it. And I think a lot of times we live our lives trying to hide it from others, try to appear to be perfect and hide anything that feels ugly or might upset someone away. The thing about George and Tammy that you see when they sing together is they were just so open. She was in another time period, so she had to hide a lot about who she was, but I don’t think she had to hide from George. I don’t know how I would have been able to even approach playing this character without coming to set knowing that Mike was going to be there playing George because when you’re telling those kinds of stories, you need open people willing to go to dark places to do it.

Do you think they were the love of each other’s lives?

Chastain: We gotta be careful because there’s some people still alive. Do you know what I mean? Oof.

Shannon: I’ll put it this way, I don’t really see the point in making this show if the basic premise of the show isn’t that George and Tammy were the love of each other’s [lives]. That’s kind of the Christmas tree that all the ornaments are hanging on, at least in this particular show. Now, there’s 555 million versions of the story and everybody’s got a different one. Neither one of us would say this is the absolute, irrefutable God’s honest truth of every single moment of George and Tammy’s life, but it’s the story that we signed on to tell.

Chastain: And sometimes being with a love of your life isn’t a healthy thing…It’s not written in any of the books, but people who were there said that they were still romantic later in life. So that’s in our show so I’m not speaking out of turn. So, there were a lot of surprises.

Whether musically or otherwise, after they split, they always found their way back to each other.

Chastain: And when she died, George wrote letters to DJs talking about the circumstances of her death. They were always connected.

What’s your favorite George song and favorite Tammy song?

Chastain: I love “The Race Is On.” I think that’s one of the best songs ever written. I love the lyrics. I love the music. And for her, “Apartment No. 9.” That’s pretty great.

Shannon: “Help Me Make It Through the Night” for Tammy. With George, “Bartender’s Blues.”

Lasting impressions of Nashville?

Chastain: I just loved the people that we got to work with. The guys in the band, a lot of them are session players here in Nashville. There were times I would come on to set and, Mike, I think you were getting ready to do “Beneath Still Waters” and in the breaks all the guys would just start playing and Michael started singing a different song and they would just be jamming. That was incredibly inspiring to be around that all the time. I loved the people here in Nashville and the kind of music history that I got to learn.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

‘George & Tammy’ Brings in Huge 3.3 Million Live+Same Day Linear Viewers

The SHOWTIME mini-series George & Tammy, based on the lives of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, premiered on Sunday (Dec. 4) with 3.3 million Live+Same Day linear viewers across Showtime, Paramount Network and CMT, with SHOWTIME calling the series the most-watched premiere in its nearly 50-year history. The series, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, chronicles the lives of one of country music’s most well-known couples. Though Jones and Wynette were wed for only six years (1969-1975), they are inextricably linked in the canon of country music, known for both their own solo hits, as well as a string...
Billboard

‘George & Tammy’: How to Watch the Limited Series for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s tumultuous love story is explored in the new miniseries George & Tammy, premiering on Showtime on Saturday (Dec. 4). Jessica Chastain stars as Wynette and Michael Shannon as Jones in the limited series, which is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George. Related Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Talk Playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones, Bouncy...
Billboard

Maren Morris Honors Her Musical Journey, Welcomes ‘Good Friends’ Sheryl Crow, Hozier & More to Nashville Homecoming Show

Maren Morris’ headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 2) came just weeks before her 10-year anniversary of chasing her dreams from her native Texas to Music City. “I cry at simple things, so this will be overwhelming,” Morris told the crowd, recalling the many times she’s been at Bridgestone. “I’ve opened shows here, I’ve won awards, I’ve lost awards in this room, but it’s the first time I’ve walked out here and known it was my stage.” The Nashville concert marked the end of Morris’ Humble Quest Tour, and she said, “It felt appropriate to end it at my...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Cameron Crowe Adores Recording ‘Almost Famous’ Cast Album

Cameron Crowe believes the spirit of a place lingers long after the moment has passed. That’s what makes recording the Broadway Almost Famous cast album at New York’s iconic Power Station studio so special for him. “It’s like going back to the roots of why I love music and what I love about records,” Crowe told The Associated Press during a break in the recording session. Working in the control room alongside fellow producers Tom Kitt and Scott M. Riesett, Crowe called the process “utterly authentic” as they directed the cast, chorus and band in different studios across multiple levels. “I have this...
Billboard

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Adorably Jam Out to ‘Glee’ Signature Song ‘Don’t Stop Believin‘’: Watch

It’s been several years since Lea Michele and Darren Criss were in the New Directions, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still sing classic Glee songs together. In an adorable TikTok posted to the Funny Girl star’s account Monday (Dec. 5), the former costars jammed out in the car to Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Related Hillary Clinton Raves About Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl': 'Don't Miss the Show!' 12/06/2022 “Streetlights, people,” they sang from the back seat, big smiles on their faces as Criss nailed the high note. “When you’re with your best friend and don’t stop believin’ randomly comes on the radio,” Michele...
Billboard

Lea Michele Reveals She Got a ‘Beautiful Letter’ from Barbra Streisand About ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (Dec. 5) to chat about her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. “It’s wild,” she told host Seth Meyers. “This show has been following me throughout the course of my life; I first watched the movie when I was in Spring Awakening on Broadway and then I did so much of it on Glee, and now I’m a mom and a wife and I’m doing it. And I really feel like this is the perfect time in my life to be doing this show.” The...
Billboard

Backstreet Boys Get Animated for ‘Christmas in New York’ Video: Watch

Backstreet Boys are continuing to get in the Christmas spirit. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the boy band released a new video for their holiday track “Christmas in New York.” The sweet and sentimental visual sees the quintet — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — passionately singing the holiday track while their claymation counterparts explore a twinkling New York City during Christmas time. Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello & More 12/06/2022 The claymation dolls of the boy group witness and participate in classic scenes. One features a dressed up Santa with an elf at...
NEW YORK STATE
Billboard

Beyoncé Features Fans in ‘Hive Certified’ ‘Break My Soul’ Video to Celebrate Going Platinum: Watch

The Beyhive has listened to “Break My Soul” enough for it to officially reach Platinum status, and now Beyoncé is returning the love. To celebrate the milestone of Renaissance‘s splash-making lead single, the 41-year-old superstar dropped a “Hive Certified” music video Tuesday (Dec. 6) featuring clips of fans strutting their stuff to the track. The new video opens with a hilarious clip of one fan tricking his mom and sister by saying he doesn’t like “Beyonce’s new song.” “Get out of here before I break your soul,” the fan’s mom angrily replies, while his sister stares in disbelief. Related Adele & Beyonce...
Billboard

Jill Scott Re-Embarks on ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ 23rd Anniversary Tour

Here’s a holiday gift that Jill Scott fans have been waiting for: The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced Monday (Dec. 5) that the tour on behalf of her Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 debut album will resume beginning Feb. 28, 2023. Launched in 2020 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Scott’s critically acclaimed July 2000 bow, the anticipated tour was cut short owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. “My band and I were so excited three years ago,” said Scott in a statement, “but that d–n COVID shut us down. Now we outside! Come see me. Come feel...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

Omar Jose Cardona Flies High With Dramatic Celine Dion ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Cover on ‘The Voice’

Omar Jose Carona earned an enthusiastic standing ovation from The Voice coaches on Monday night (Dec. 5) when the former Orlando theme park singer soared above the competition by taking on one of the biggest, trickiest pop songs in the karaoke handbook. Tackling Celine Dion‘s Titanic ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” Cardona began his performance in a whispery falsetto, showing off his poise and stagecraft by easing into the song’s swell as the string section behind him added a sense of majesty. Wearing a glittering black jacket, the 33-year-old cruise ship veteran capped the soaring segment by hitting a...
Billboard

Jennifer Hudson & Amber Riley Talk ‘Dreamgirls’ History, Duet on ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’

Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley are bonding over their mutual experience of starring in Dreamgirls. On the Monday (Dec. 5) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Glee star and the EGOT winner bonded over both playing Effie White in the musical and its movie musical rendition, and gave the audience in attendance a taste of their vocal prowess by duetting on the bombastic track “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” originally performed by Jennifer Holliday. During the pair’s sit-down, Hudson — who starred as Effie in 2006’s Dreamgirls movie and won an Oscar for best supporting actress — revealed...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Atop Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Six Holiday Classics Scale Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a sixth week, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far. The single is just the 10th in the Hot 100’s history to have spent its first six weeks on the chart at No. 1. Meanwhile, six holiday classics light up the Hot 100’s top 10, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which rises from No. 5 to No. 2 and becomes the most-streamed song in the U.S., while two carols return to the region: Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Is Working on New Music: ‘I’m Ready to Have Some Fun’

If you want something done, ask a busy person. Selena Gomez is that person. The pop artist and actor has crammed it in of late. She stars in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short; helms the cooking show Selena + Chef; and takes the lead on the documentary My Mind & Me, a personal story on mental health, seven years in the making. The Apple TV+ series My Mind & Me spawned a single of the same name, and an official music video. There’s more music to come, says Gomez, who’s keen to switch gears and get...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Extends Record Atop Artist 100 Chart, Michael Buble & Fleetwood Mac Return to Top 10

Taylor Swift logs a record-extending 56th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 10), continuing her run as the top musical act in the United States. Her reign can largely be attributed to the continued success of her album Midnights, which logs a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 151,000 equivalent album units earned in the Nov. 25-Dec. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set debuted atop the Nov. 5 chart with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Forecasts a Torrent of Testosterone With The Weather Girls Cover: Watch

Grab your umbrellas because while it may be December, Kelly Clarkson‘s forecast calls for the very best kind of rain. The pop star opened her talk show on Monday (Dec. 5) by blazing through “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. “Humidity is rising, barometer’s getting low/ According to all sources, the street’s the place to go/ ‘Cause tonight for the first time, just about half past 10/ For the first time in history, it’s gonna start raining men,” she sang before belting out the track’s famous refrain of “It’s raining men, hallelujah it’s raining men!” Related Kelly Clarkson & Jimmy Fallon Are...
Billboard

SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S’ Tracklist Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott & More

SZA is just days away from unveiling her long-awaited new album, S.O.S, and the star added to the anticipation on Monday (Dec. 5) by dropping the star-studded tracklist. “Which version for back tracklist?” she tweeted alongside two separate creatives for the 23-track list, which is scribbled in white font on a photo of SZA laying on the ground, oiled up with her underwear on display. The upcoming album has a number of guest features including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.” Over the weekend, the TDE...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy