Schurz Communications names Reardon next leader

By Heather Pfundstein
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
John Reardon

As the next president and CEO of Mishawaka-based Schurz Communications Inc., John Reardon said he will continue to “put customers first.”

“Our focus will remain providing the best broadband, video, telephone and managed cloud services to our residential and business clients, and giving them world class customer service, all at a fair and transparent price,” Reardon said.

He will succeed Todd Schurz on Feb. 1, 2023. Schurz served in the role since 2007.

“In order to achieve success, we intend to continue Todd Schurz's legacy of treating our employees with dignity, respect and honesty, and providing them with the opportunities for training and career advancement that they desire,” Reardon said. “We also will continue to communicate openly and regularly with our customers, our employees, our shareholders and our communities in which we operate.”

Reardon has been a CEO, among other senior-level positions for several firms in the telecommunications and technology industries for 20 years.

“I am thrilled that John Reardon will be our company's next president and CEO,” Schurz said. “I believe John and our company have exciting opportunities and prospects ahead of them.”

Reardon has been an independent director since 2020. He started in private practice before becoming general counsel.

Here are some of his accomplishments:

  • Of counsel to Kutak Rock LLP in the firm’s corporate and government services department (2021-2022)
  • Director of Strategies for Smart Cities at American Infrastructure Partners (2019-2021)
  • Managing director and CEO of Choctaw Telecommunications, LLC, a wireless communications company (2011-2019)
  • CEO of Maritime Communications/Land Mobile LLC (2006-2011)
  • President and CEO of Mobex Communications Inc. (1997-2005)
  • Telecom associate for the law firm of Keller and Heckman LLP (1994-1997)

Reardon earned a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and his Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School. Reardon and his wife, Leslie, have two grown daughters, Sophie and Adele.

The family-owned business started as a media publishing company and evolved to become a broadband services provider and managed cloud services company. After five generations, it is still committed to making information more accessible.

An independent board of directors chose Reardon to become CEO.

“As the company developed the process to identify its next CEO, the owners agreed that the board was in the best position to make that decision, with input and assistance from third party experts,” Schurz said. “John Reardon was selected after a very thorough and impartial process.”

Community service also is a big part of the Schurz mission.

“We will continue to emphasize our commitment to our local roots in those cities and towns in which our team members live and work today,” Reardon said.

