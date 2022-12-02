Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Report: Cowboys Concerned If Beckham’s Can Return in 2022
There’s reportedly some doubt on whether the free agent can play by mid-January.
Browns, Steelers name Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have each named their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment
Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Looking at Bears’ Chances for Second Pick
The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft. The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Week 13 Snap Counts: Games Within the Game
The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 13 with an opportunity to silence anyone who doubted their ability to beat the Cincinnati Bengals but instead, they only managed to add even more fuel to that fire. Due to some mistakes on both sides of the ball early on and a...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree To Deal
Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal that will pay him $300 million for the next 11 years and features a no-trade clause, per ESPN. Turner's deal would set the market for a group of shortstops that are seeking new deals in free agency,...
Tri-City Herald
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Tri-City Herald
Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More
Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Judge Rumors: Boston Red Sox Check in on Free Agent Outfielder
A bitter Yankees rival has been in contact with Aaron Judge, but the threat to New York appears minimal for now. The Red Sox have checked in on the free agent MVP, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. However, Boston is not considered one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in Judge despite some question marks in the outfield. Cotillo added that the Red Sox have touched base with most free agents and are doing their due diligence.
Tri-City Herald
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Comments / 0