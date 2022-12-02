ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment

Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Tank Town: Looking at Bears’ Chances for Second Pick

The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft. The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs Week 13 Snap Counts: Games Within the Game

The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 13 with an opportunity to silence anyone who doubted their ability to beat the Cincinnati Bengals but instead, they only managed to add even more fuel to that fire. Due to some mistakes on both sides of the ball early on and a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF

The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education

There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree To Deal

Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal that will pay him $300 million for the next 11 years and features a no-trade clause, per ESPN. Turner's deal would set the market for a group of shortstops that are seeking new deals in free agency,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More

Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Judge Rumors: Boston Red Sox Check in on Free Agent Outfielder

A bitter Yankees rival has been in contact with Aaron Judge, but the threat to New York appears minimal for now. The Red Sox have checked in on the free agent MVP, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. However, Boston is not considered one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in Judge despite some question marks in the outfield. Cotillo added that the Red Sox have touched base with most free agents and are doing their due diligence.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy