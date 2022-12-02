Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Now All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
Senior celebrates special birthday at ABQ Twinkle Light Parade
"That would be the key. Stay active. He never sits down for more than 10 minutes. That's the secret to living to be 100 is keep on moving," said his daughter Lara Keys.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
KRQE Newsfeed: Hotel room burglarized, Santa Fe Police low vacancy, Foggy morning, Food drive, Special display
Monday’s Top Stories Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank 2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect NFL player honors Bernalillo County first responders Firefighters face off in Bernalillo County Fire Department relay Power outages could last days after shootings at substations Florida […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm
Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico’s 2022-23 ski season outlook Helicopter captures car thief taking police on chase through Albuquerque Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky Concerns rise over recent decision to eliminate APD’s Open Space Unit Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed Council vote to remove […]
‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new massive homeless camp in Albuquerque, and it just keeps growing. Neighbors say it’s growing because of the closing of Coronado Park. Frustrated neighbors are calling the growing homeless encampment near Indian School Rd. and First Street the new Coronado Park saying the city’s solution to homeless in the area […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Patio in Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement
"I thought this would be a good way to honor everybody in police enforcement," said Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird Coffee House.
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit has been activated Tuesday in Southeast Albuquerque. Police say an individual is refusing to leave a residence near the 400 block of Broadway Blvd. Officials say officers have been trying to take the individual into custody since about 6 a.m. No other information is known at […]
KRQE News 13
Bill aims to crack down on bad bus behavior in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bad behavior on Albuquerque city buses has been a long-time problem. Two city councilors are introducing a bill to crack down on that behavior. In August, KRQE Investigates revealed just how dangerous city buses can be, particularly for drivers on the Central corridor. “Dangerous and challenging at the same time,” said Lois Painter, an Albuquerque city bus driver for ten years. “They’re dealing drugs. They’re smoking fentanyl. They’re smoking crack. I mean, it’s ongoing issue every single day.”
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Three people were detained after a pursuit in Santa Fe County. Two were charged.
KRQE News 13
Drier air begins moving into New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
NMSU coaches held onto Mike Peake’s gun, didn’t cooperate with investigation, according to KOAT report
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State allegedly departed from Albuquerque after the Nov. 19 shooting involving Mike Peake while authorities were trying to interview them and find the gun used in the shooting, according to a new report by KOAT, the ABC affiliate station in Albuquerque. As a result - KOAT reports that a The post NMSU coaches held onto Mike Peake’s gun, didn’t cooperate with investigation, according to KOAT report appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
ABQ Biopark welcomes first penguin chick hatched at exhibit
Cheep-cheep! There's a new chick in town!
KRQE News 13
Las Vegas man charged with murdering his uncle
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve 'noise cameras'. Española business out thousands of dollars after …. Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky. Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed. Proposal to replace 'zero...
KRQE News 13
ABQ Twinkle Light Parade shines through rain, gloom
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, a tree in Old Town was brought to life with thousands of sparkling lights. Sticking with another tradition, the city held the Twinkle Light Parade Saturday. The parade started at Washington around 5:15 p.m. More than 120 entries marched down Central until they...
Comments / 0