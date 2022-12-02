It’s that month: Here’s when JoCo property owners must file half their property taxes

Johnson County property owners must pay the first half of their real estate and personal property taxes on or before Dec. 20. The Johnson County Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles Department said it began mailing 211,320 real estate and 14,859 personal property tax statements to Johnson County taxpayers on Nov. 16.

Taxes that are paid by a mortgage company will say “THIS IS NOT A TAX BILL” on the statement, and for taxpayers who pay their statements directly, there will be a return payment stub.

Taxpayers can pay:

▪ Online using taxbill.jocogov.org , or tax payments may be submitted electronically using the department’s eCheck option for 50 cents per transaction, or by credit card (Visa, MasterCard or Discover) for a 2.4% service fee per transaction.

▪ By mailing a check along with a payment stub to P.O. Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201.

▪ In person at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry Street, Suite 1200, Olathe. In-person transactions are limited to five or less. Payments, including those with five or more transactions, can be placed in the drop box located in the hallway by the Cherry Street entrance.

The second-half taxes are due on or before Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The real estate tax statement contains a comparison section between the current year and prior year real estate taxes.

Walk-in clinic to temporarily close

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will temporarily close its Mission walk-in health clinic located at 6000 Lamar Ave. from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2 for staff training on a new electronic medical records system and end of the year holidays. All walk-in services (immunizations, family planning, contraception and STD testing/treatment) will be available at the Olathe walk-in clinic located at 11875 S. Sunset Drive. Additional short-term clinic closures are expected again in February and March to prepare for the new system.

Student art on display

Student art inspired by a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is on display at Indian Creek Library through Sunday, Dec. 11.

The art is from student entries for the Olathe Human Relation Commission’s annual contest and includes both art and written works from middle and high school students in the Olathe School District. This year’s theme, What Affects One Directly, Affects All Indirectly, was inspired by King’s quote: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” The library is located at 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe.

Student designs sought for SevenDays celebration

The nonprofit SevenDays is seeking original designs by area high school artists for its annual button art competition. Each April, SevenDays hosts activities to encourage kindness.

Buttons and stickers are distributed to area schools, businesses, organizations, faith groups and the public. The students whose designs are selected will each receive $500. Students must submit eight original artistic designs, representing each of the SevenDays daily themes: love, discover, others, connect, you, go, onward, as well as a general themed button.

Details about the competition can be found on the SevenDays’ website, SevenDays.org under the “Get Involved/Students” tab. Submissions are due by midnight Dec. 16. Winning button designs will be chosen by a panel of local art professionals and SevenDays representatives. Winners will be notified via email in early January.

Candy Cane Hunt in Shawnee

Mill Creek Activity Center will hold a Candy Cane Hunt from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 16. The event is designed for age 5 and under with a parent or guardian.

Participants will create a festive craft before hunting for candy canes hidden around the facility. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $12 per person and $13 for nonresident. The center is located at 6518 Vista Drive, Shawnee. For more information, call 913-826-2950.