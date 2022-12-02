ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Behind the Story: Parents allowed child visits amid abuse allegations

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4zMK_0jV3hSTu00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation reveals details behind an alleged case of child abuse, and a state agency’s plan to reunify the now four-year-old victim with the suspects accused of the abuse. The case has raised questions amongst criminal investigators about the factors behind state workers’ choice to pursue parental reunification.

Couple charged with abusing child allowed unsupervised, overnight visits

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently spoke with News 13’s Chris McKee about the investigation at length in a “Behind the Story” interview segment for KRQE.com. In the conversation, Ann discusses how she heard about the story and what process she took in her investigation among other topics.

Story continues below:

Watch the video embedded on this page for the complete investigative discussion about Ann’s story. For more context about this discussion, watch and read Ann’s full report on KRQE.com. The story is titled: “Couple charged with abusing child allowed unsupervised, overnight visits.”

“Behind the Story,” is KRQE News 13’s online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

DA’s Office: Convicted rapist cuts off GPS monitor, flees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted rapist is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says Fernando Ramirez was out of custody awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a 9-year-old family member. On November 16,...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas man charged with murdering his uncle

Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve 'noise cameras'. Española business out thousands of dollars after …. Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky. Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed. Proposal to replace 'zero...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County SWAT takes man into custody

5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby …. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster. Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque …. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. Fatal rollover crash in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit has been activated Tuesday in Southeast Albuquerque. Police say an individual is refusing to leave a residence near the 400 block of Broadway Blvd. Officials say officers have been trying to take the individual into custody since about 6 a.m. No other information is known at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Hotel room burglarized, Santa Fe Police low vacancy, Foggy morning, Food drive, Special display

Monday’s Top Stories Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank 2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect NFL player honors Bernalillo County first responders Firefighters face off in Bernalillo County Fire Department relay Power outages could last days after shootings at substations Florida […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police making “significant” progress towards Department of Justice goals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest independent oversight report shows the Albuquerque Police Department are getting closer to completing their multi-year reform process. The department is now at 80% compliance in day-to-day operations according to a newer monitoring report published in November, a big improvement from last year. Around a decade ago, in 2012, a series of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill aims to crack down on bad bus behavior in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bad behavior on Albuquerque city buses has been a long-time problem. Two city councilors are introducing a bill to crack down on that behavior. In August, KRQE Investigates revealed just how dangerous city buses can be, particularly for drivers on the Central corridor. “Dangerous and challenging at the same time,” said Lois Painter, an Albuquerque city bus driver for ten years. “They’re dealing drugs. They’re smoking fentanyl. They’re smoking crack. I mean, it’s ongoing issue every single day.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico’s 2022-23 ski season outlook Helicopter captures car thief taking police on chase through Albuquerque Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky Concerns rise over recent decision to eliminate APD’s Open Space Unit Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed Council vote to remove […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police hires new officers, lowest vacancies in years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police departments across the state struggle to hire, one New Mexico police department is making strides, saying its officer vacancy rate is at its lowest in years. For the first time since 2018, the Santa Fe Police Department has fewer than 20 officer vacancies. The department says that this will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sign of the crime problem in Albuquerque, the theft of catalytic converters. On Monday, a city councilor introduced a bill to deter thieves from stealing and selling these expensive car parts. The legislation would create a system requiring metal shops to take extra steps to ensure the parts they purchase aren’t stolen.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy