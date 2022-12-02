Read full article on original website
Queen Bee Club jackpot continues to climb
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit organization is entering its eleventh month. We first told you about the Queen Bee Club, Remedy Brewing Company’s take on Chase the Ace, in February. More than 40 weeks later, the number of cards is dwindling and the cash is piling up.
The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
Calm Today; Active Weather Pattern Developing
Some light snow has developed this morning in far northern KELOLAND. We expect a break in the snow this afternoon, but more snow will arrive tonight in the far north. In fact, a quick trace to 2″ will be possible in an east-west band near the North Dakota border.
Inside Click Rain’s factory turned office space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years ago, Click Rain digital marketing acquired Lemonly, an info graphic design firm in Sioux Falls. Now the two organizations are finally working under the same roof, in a uniquely redesigned space. When you walk into Click Rain Inc.’s new office, it’s...
Inside KELOLAND: Holiday treats and giving back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking about the sweetest part of the holiday season — holiday baking. First, we’ll hear the story of a Brandon high schooler who has turned her passion for baking into a passion for helping others.
Garden glow lights up the Brookings community
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND garden has transformed into a magical holiday destination. Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show. A 24-foot tall Christmas tree is...
‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
Seasonable Temperatures Ahead; Dry For Now
The work week forecast is starting off with a mix of rain and freezing rain south of Sioux Falls. Roads have been slick in spots, so be careful as you travel into NW IA. You can clearly see the radar trends are quickly exiting to the east. High temperatures reached...
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
Doctor encourages flu shots ahead of holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year. According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving. That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before. The yellow line...
How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
How to be more inclusive during the holidays
The holiday season is a time filled with celebrations, traditions and time spent with family and friends. And while for many of us, we live and work amongst people who practice the same traditions as we do, that can create a much less inclusive environment for everyone. Willette A. Capers...
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
Hungry Hearts raising money for school lunch shortfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men formed a charitable organization several years ago to make sure kids don’t go hungry at school. Now Hungry Hearts is needed more than ever. The school district is in trouble and may be forced to stop feeding some kids. So many students are currently behind on their lunch payments that starting January 17th, the school district will consider refusing meals.
KELOLAND VIP Fanfare to Frisco
We’ve got some major information if you’re an SDSU football fan. Are you ready to cheer on your team in the national Championship game? Wouldn’t it be great to actually be at the game in Frisco, Texas when the Jackrabbits take the field?. If your answer is...
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
