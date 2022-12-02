ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

wrcr.com

Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City

The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
NEW CITY, NY
wrcr.com

Nanuet’s People to People Launches “Project Joy” Holiday Donation Campaign

A local food pantry wants to help area kids whose families may not have the ability to give as much as they have in years past, and your help is needed. The “Project Joy” program by Nanuet’s “People to People” is now underway. Its goal is to bring gift cards and stocking stuffers to 1,300 local kids from low-income families. People to People CEO Diane Serratore says you can help by adopting a local family…
NANUET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close

Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice. The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31. Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its...
TEANECK, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center

Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

