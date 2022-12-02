Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Suspect In Shooting of 96-Year-Old Man on a Wheelchair Is Also Wanted In Many Shooting CrimesAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Driver says Vandal took Photos after Smashing Car WindowsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Related
wrcr.com
Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City
The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
wrcr.com
Nanuet’s People to People Launches “Project Joy” Holiday Donation Campaign
A local food pantry wants to help area kids whose families may not have the ability to give as much as they have in years past, and your help is needed. The “Project Joy” program by Nanuet’s “People to People” is now underway. Its goal is to bring gift cards and stocking stuffers to 1,300 local kids from low-income families. People to People CEO Diane Serratore says you can help by adopting a local family…
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built
WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Holiday events for Saturday, Dec. 3
Looking for a fun holiday event on Saturday? News 12 is offering some ideas.
Municipal Employee Headed To Tree Lighting Hospitalized After Serious Pal Park Crash
A Palisades Park employee headed to the borough Christmas tree lighting narrowly avoided a much worse fate when a driver ran a stop sign and knocked his SUV into a telephone pole, splitting it in two.The employee was towing a light tower to the event at Borough Hall when the female motorist ran the…
Stony Point hosts its 1st ever holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony
It was held on Route 9W and ended at Town Hall where the tree was lit up.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Video of the 'Plaza Hotel' Decked Out for Christmas Is Just Magical
It's so worth making a stop if you're in NYC.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
These Are Some Of The 40+ Families Displaced By West New York Fire
Some lived in the building for decades, others were just settling in. All 41 families lost their homes due to a fire on Thursday, Dec. 1. And now, they're starting from scratch. Here are the GoFundMe campaigns launched for just some of the families displaced by the blaze at 55th...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close
Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice. The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31. Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its...
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center
Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
Comments / 0