GLOUCESTER – Gloucester County doesn’t have hard and fast rules to determine when a traffic impact study should be conducted for a commercial or residential development. “We haven’t historically required one unless it is mandated by the state code,” said Anne Ducey-Ortiz, the county’s planning director. “But there have been many times where I thought that we should have had one or that I should have required one.”

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO