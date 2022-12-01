Read full article on original website
Thoughts from the first day of the transfer portal window
Auburn's in a good spot through day one of the transfer portal window. Here are some thoughts.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kent State coach Sean Lewis to Colorado as OC, sources say
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is leaving to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources said.
Deion Sanders becomes new head coach at University of Colorado
The team has had two winning seasons since 2005. Sanders was hired on to improve the team and put pressure on them this season.
