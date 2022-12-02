Read full article on original website
Families Have Extra Time To Register with Toys for Tots
(KNSI) – Online registration for the Toys for Tots program has been extended for one week until Friday, December 9th, giving needy families more time to enroll. 2022 is the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots. It is carried out locally thanks to a partnership between Catholic Charities Emergency Services and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Homicide reported on St. Paul's east side
One man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the east side of St. Paul early Tuesday morning, and officers continue to search for suspects in the city’s 35th reported homicide of the year.
Fire and Ice Heats Up St. Cloud Fashion Scene
(KNSI) — The second annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17th. The show’s theme is “Breaking Down The Walls.” Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning behind the phrase. “I feel that if we come together through fashion, up...
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
METRO D Line to bring more accessibility to downtown Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Metro Transit hopes that with the opening of a new line ,servicing transit centers between Mall of America and Brooklyn Center, residents will have more access to all parts of life. Elected leaders and Metro Transit officials held an official opening Saturday morning at the Mall...
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
MnDOT Name a Snowplow Contest Returns for 2023
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that due to popular demand, the public is invited to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. People are encouraged to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota or winter-themed snowplow...
St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business
East Side Bar, located in a historic building in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, is closing its doors after two and a half years. Owner Eric Foster took to Facebook Thursday to announce that the bar would close on Dec. 23. “We appreciate all the nice messages that people have...
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
St. Cloud Could Approve 2023 Budget Monday Night
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is prepared to approve a still increased but slightly reduced budget for 2023. The city has reduced its original proposal by $210,000 to about $82 million. According to officials, St. Cloud was slightly high on its preliminary valuation estimates and has reduced the levy to keep the tax rate flat.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Waite Park Holds Public Hearing On 2023 Budget
(KNSI) – Waite Park held a public hearing to discuss its proposed 2023 budget Monday night. Forecasted at $11,435,983, the city intends to spend 5.3 percent more than the current year. Most of the comments received were on the property tax hikes and how they are tough to handle on a fixed income. One man said his valuation jumped by nearly $40,000.
