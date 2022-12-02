ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

knsiradio.com

Families Have Extra Time To Register with Toys for Tots

(KNSI) – Online registration for the Toys for Tots program has been extended for one week until Friday, December 9th, giving needy families more time to enroll. 2022 is the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots. It is carried out locally thanks to a partnership between Catholic Charities Emergency Services and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Fire and Ice Heats Up St. Cloud Fashion Scene

(KNSI) — The second annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17th. The show’s theme is “Breaking Down The Walls.” Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning behind the phrase. “I feel that if we come together through fashion, up...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

MnDOT Name a Snowplow Contest Returns for 2023

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that due to popular demand, the public is invited to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. People are encouraged to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota or winter-themed snowplow...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Could Approve 2023 Budget Monday Night

(KNSI) — St. Cloud is prepared to approve a still increased but slightly reduced budget for 2023. The city has reduced its original proposal by $210,000 to about $82 million. According to officials, St. Cloud was slightly high on its preliminary valuation estimates and has reduced the levy to keep the tax rate flat.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Holds Public Hearing On 2023 Budget

(KNSI) – Waite Park held a public hearing to discuss its proposed 2023 budget Monday night. Forecasted at $11,435,983, the city intends to spend 5.3 percent more than the current year. Most of the comments received were on the property tax hikes and how they are tough to handle on a fixed income. One man said his valuation jumped by nearly $40,000.
WAITE PARK, MN

