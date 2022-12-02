ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Henry County Moves Forward With Voting Center Proposal

Paris, Tenn.–After much discussion and preparation over the past couple of years, the Henry County Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday evening to move forward with voting centers for the county. The voting center proposal has evolved through election cycles, a public input meeting and a checklist of items...
Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique in a ribbon cutting on Friday. Edith Thompson, partner owner with Tonya Adams, said they got together and decided to open a small boutique. “We want to promote the City...
People Helping People benefit concert in December

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., the People Helping Benefit Annual Concert will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Every year, on the second Sunday in December, founder and executive director Niomi Jenkins leads in helping the community by providing basic needs for those that are less fortunate.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
December at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark those calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Limited Edition Dan Hanley Christmas Cards. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is delighted to offer boxed sets of special edition Christmas cards featuring the illustrations of one of Clarksville’s favorite artists, Dan Hanley. For over 20 years, Dan created hand-colored works of art with festive themes and sent these cards to his family and friends. Now YOU can deliver this Christmas cheer by purchasing a boxed set of Dan Hanley card reproductions.
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
News in Clarksville: Overdose deaths, Roxy funding, Chick-fil-A update and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Money raised by VIP Clarksville for Boys & Girls Club frozen by state, VIP blames promotion error: The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office has now stepped into the matter of the money raised at the Black Tie Ball. The publisher blames mistake by a former employee. READ MORE.
Glenda Ann LaHaye

Glenda Ann LaHaye, age 51, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Spring Creek Baptist Church. Glenda entered this life on January 15, 1971, in Springfield, Missouri. She was raised in a Military family and...
Robert Gray

Robert George Gray, age 75, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born to the late Robert Gray and Patricia Eubanks Gray of Columbus, OH on November 3, 1947. He was a long-time painter for Bob Evans painting and a long time Ohio State Football Fan.
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
