Henry County Moves Forward With Voting Center Proposal
Paris, Tenn.–After much discussion and preparation over the past couple of years, the Henry County Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday evening to move forward with voting centers for the county. The voting center proposal has evolved through election cycles, a public input meeting and a checklist of items...
Frazier Allen recognized by Raymond James Financial Services with membership to executive club
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Frazier Allen, financial advisor, located at F&M Investment Services, a subsidiary of F&M Bank, located at 50 Franklin St., was recently named a member of the Raymond James 2022 Executive Club II. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Allen has qualified for this important recognition.
Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique in a ribbon cutting on Friday. Edith Thompson, partner owner with Tonya Adams, said they got together and decided to open a small boutique. “We want to promote the City...
People Helping People benefit concert in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., the People Helping Benefit Annual Concert will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Every year, on the second Sunday in December, founder and executive director Niomi Jenkins leads in helping the community by providing basic needs for those that are less fortunate.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
December at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark those calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Limited Edition Dan Hanley Christmas Cards. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is delighted to offer boxed sets of special edition Christmas cards featuring the illustrations of one of Clarksville’s favorite artists, Dan Hanley. For over 20 years, Dan created hand-colored works of art with festive themes and sent these cards to his family and friends. Now YOU can deliver this Christmas cheer by purchasing a boxed set of Dan Hanley card reproductions.
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
News in Clarksville: Overdose deaths, Roxy funding, Chick-fil-A update and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Money raised by VIP Clarksville for Boys & Girls Club frozen by state, VIP blames promotion error: The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office has now stepped into the matter of the money raised at the Black Tie Ball. The publisher blames mistake by a former employee. READ MORE.
Glenda Ann LaHaye
Glenda Ann LaHaye, age 51, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Spring Creek Baptist Church. Glenda entered this life on January 15, 1971, in Springfield, Missouri. She was raised in a Military family and...
Robert Gray
Robert George Gray, age 75, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born to the late Robert Gray and Patricia Eubanks Gray of Columbus, OH on November 3, 1947. He was a long-time painter for Bob Evans painting and a long time Ohio State Football Fan.
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Bloom Project transforms wedding flowers into gifts for Clarksville shut-ins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Elizabeth Darke, the founder of the Bloom Project, doesn’t intend change the world with flowers. Her goal is just to spread smiles and kindness to the Clarksville community. The Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that repurposes flowers from weddings and events and...
Franklin home sparks historic preservation debate
Heckling the homeowners of the historic Beechwood Hall property in Franklin, Tennessee has become a common occurrence after grassroots efforts caught the eye of stars like Kid Rock, claiming the home was scheduled to be torn down.
Former patient family of Oak Plains Academy speaks out on bullying, abuse
NewsChannel 5 uncovered there have been many accusations against a residential treatment facility in Montgomery County. The mom of a former patient is speaking out now about the bullying.
Hope for the Warriors distributes 4,000 holiday food boxes to Fort Campbell families
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Together with Food Lion, Frito Lay, Forward Air and Armed Services YMCA, Hope for the Warriors distributed 4,000 food boxes to Fort Campbell military families last week. Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a...
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Tennessee Valley Authority recommends natural gas plant despite objections
The nation’s largest public utility on Friday recommended replacing an aging coal burning power plant with natural gas, ignoring calls for the Tennessee Valley Authority to speed its transition to renewable energy. TVA announced the completion of its environmental impact statement for replacing the Cumberland Fossil Plant near Cumberland...
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
