CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark those calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Limited Edition Dan Hanley Christmas Cards. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is delighted to offer boxed sets of special edition Christmas cards featuring the illustrations of one of Clarksville’s favorite artists, Dan Hanley. For over 20 years, Dan created hand-colored works of art with festive themes and sent these cards to his family and friends. Now YOU can deliver this Christmas cheer by purchasing a boxed set of Dan Hanley card reproductions.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO