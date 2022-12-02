ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin safety John Torchio named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY4r4_0jV3fciO00

Wisconsin safety John Torchio earns another Big Ten award after a stellar senior season with the Badgers.

Every year, each team in the Big Ten selects one player to represent the football program for their outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship in competition.

This week, the conference announced the 14 Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees, and Wisconsin's starting strong safety, John Torchio, was chosen to represent the Badgers. The award is given to the student-athlete who best distinguishes themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.

Playing in his final year at Wisconsin, Torchio put together the best season of his career on the field and became an integral leader off the field for the Badgers.

This is far from the only honor that Torchio has earned this year after finishing second in the conference in interceptions with five and also tallying 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and breaking up five passes. Torchio also tied for the Big Ten lead with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, with one return of 100 yards to begin the season against Illinois State.

Earlier this week, Torchio was recognized as a F irst-Team All-Big Ten pick by media members for his work on defense. While 11 other Wisconsin Badgers made an All-Big Ten team in some capacity, Torchio and outside linebacker Nick Herbig were the only first-team representatives on the roster.

Known for his ability to generate takeaways, Torchio is nicknamed the jewelry thief by his teammates and coaches. His propensity to create turnovers helped him earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors on October 24 for his two-interception performance versus Purdue.

In addition to being selected for this prestigious sportsmanship award, Torchio was one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy , given to the top former walk-on in college football.

The California native began his career as a walk-on, forgoing scholarship opportunities from in-state Cal and others to instead join the Badgers, following his older sister Katharine who played soccer at Wisconsin.

A multi-year contributor, Torchio worked his way up from the scout team and earned playing time as a redshirt freshman, including an emergency start against Northwestern in 2019. Since then, Torchio has been a consistent presence in Wisconsin's defensive backfield and one of the more impactful safeties for the Badgers.

Set to graduate this spring, Torchio is a back-to-back Academic All-Big Ten in the classroom, and he will walk with a master's degree in real estate.

Beyond his strong work ethic, excellent academic standing, and strong play on the field, Torchio became one of Wisconsin's top leaders this season too. Jim Leonhard had this to say about the leadership development of Torchio and teammate Keeanu Benton this year in his final Monday press conference as head coach:

"As a coach, all you can ask for is growth and development. They've been making plays in this defense for a long time and anytime you see the off-the-field leadership, the consistency, bringing younger players along, that's what really gets you excited because that's going towards the future of the program. They're both guys who had strong leaders in their position groups for years when they were young. This year, very very aware that they had to be that person and wanted it, and asked advice. Wanted to know how to get it done. Even cooler, it's not naturally who they are. They are more, sit back let others lead, do my job, and to see them really get out of their shell, become more vocal, it's really exciting as a coach."

Congratulations to John Torchio on the award, and you can see the complete list of Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees below...

  • Alex Palczewski (Illinois)
  • Aaron Casey (Indiana)
  • Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa)
  • Jakorian Bennett (Maryland)
  • Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)
  • Elijah Collins (Michigan State)
  • Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
  • Matt Masker (Nebraska)
  • Raymond Niro III (Northwestern)
  • Kamryn Babb (Ohio State)
  • Chris Stoll (Penn State)
  • Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)
  • Noah Vedral (Rutgers)
  • John Torchio (Wisconsin)

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced his transfer on Sunday night. Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to transfer out of the Badgers program. Mertz threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said....
MADISON, WI
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Notes: Still No Decision From Jim Leonhard

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is still mulling his options for next season. That's according to to head coach Luke Fickell, who met with the media Sunday night after it was revealed the Badgers would take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MADISON, WI
The Game Haus

College Football Bowl Projections: Selection Day

The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: Selection Day. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 1712:00SWAC/MEAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlMemphis TigersSouth Alabama JaguarsDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin basketball Twitter reacts to the Badgers' OT victory over Marquette

One thing is clear after Saturday at Fiserv Forum: Wisconsin basketball is only capable of playing one-possession games that feature dramatic endings. In yet another thriller for the 2022-23 Badgers, Wisconsin (6-2) defeated Marquette (6-3) 80-77 in overtime. Chucky Hepburn led the way for the Badgers with 19 points and the go-ahead assist to Max Klesmit as Wisconsin escaped Fiserv Forum after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half.
MADISON, WI
The Post-Crescent

Neenah girls basketball standout Allie Ziebell commits to UConn

Neenah standout girls basketball player Allie Ziebell has verbally committed to play at the University of Connecticut. The 6-foot junior guard, who led the state in scoring last season, announced her decision on a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection and a unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley...
NEENAH, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
719
Followers
591
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy