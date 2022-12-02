Read full article on original website
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
Silk Road Medical (SILK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
TTEK - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels
A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
Here's Why Model N (MODN) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
MODN - Free Report) have surged 55% over the past six months, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Are Investors Undervaluing Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Bank and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 1.8% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.7% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
GPK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Graphic Packaging is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Old Republic (ORI) Stock
ORI - Free Report) improved risk selection, pricing precision, solid underwriting results and prudent capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Old Republic International has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, with the average being 12.06%.
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
EAST - Free Report) , AMC Entertainment (. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way to cherry pick some solid stocks. Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.
What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
CALM - Free Report) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 3.15% in...
Should First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
FNK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $242.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
RH Queued for Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Take Into Account
RH - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022) results on Dec 8, after market close. In the last reported quarter, this leading luxury home furnishing retailer’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7%. The company beat earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 16.7%. The reported figure, however, decreased 4.7% from the year-ago level. RH’s net revenues topped expectations by 2.2% in the quarter and grew 0.3% year over year.
3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth
Stocks extended their strength in last week’s session, with the indexes penciling in their second consecutive weekly close in green territory. Although Friday’s better-than-expected Employment Situations Report brought some volatility and uncertainty to the market, investors can, at least, celebrate the recent streak of green. In the historically-volatile...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares...
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Buy These 3 Ultra-Safe Stocks if You're Worried About a Recession
The year 2022 has been tumultuous for investors as the economy is facing record-level inflation and geopolitical headwinds. The war between Ukraine and Russia raised commodity prices substantially, leaving the Fed with no option but to hike the interest rate. Evidently, soaring inflation, higher cost of borrowings and the ongoing conflict are enough to keep investors on their toes and look for some ultra-safe stocks.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now
ALLE - Free Report) is poised to benefit from robust end-market demand and effective pricing in the near term despite labor, material and freight-related cost inflation. ALLE anticipates revenues to increase 13-14% year over year for 2022, with organic growth of 9-10%. Its adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $5.40-$5.50 in 2022, higher than $5.19 recorded in 2021.
