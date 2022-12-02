ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

What’s keeping Whatcom cold? This common weather phenomenon

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlRiZ_0jV3fUbS00

When the conditions are right, ice-cold air from the high plateau of Alberta, Canada, blasts through a mountain gap where the Fraser River flows toward Vancouver, B.C, focusing its energy and producing gusts of 30 to 40 mph and sometimes even 60 mph.

Meteorologists call it a Fraser Outflow, because the wind picks up speed as it’s funneled through the Fraser River Valley.

A Fraser Outflow situation is what’s keeping Whatcom County at least 10 degrees below normal this week, with a noon temperature of 27 degrees and a wind chill of 14 on Thursday, Dec. 1.

A low of 17 degrees Thursday broke the record of 19 from 2014, and a low of 19 degrees early Friday, Dec. 2, broke a record of 21 from 1954.

It’s normally around 48 degrees in early December near Bellingham.

“It is bitterly cold,” said Randy Small of Lynden, who manages the Whatcom County Weather page on Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s raw. It chills you to the bone,” he told The Bellingham Herald.

A warm Fraser Outflow can occur in summer, but the term is usually associated with a “Nor’easter” storm roaring out of British Columbia in the dead of winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKCij_0jV3fUbS00
Frost forms on the leaves of a fern in Sudden Valley east of Bellingham as cold Canadian air flooded into Northwest Washington on Nov. 19. Ronert Mittendorf/The Bellingham Herald

A strong Fraser Outflow caused the “February Freeze” of 2019, a 10-day stretch where daytime temperatures hovered around the freezing mark and overnight lows dipped into the teens.

“A few times I’ve been out with wind chills in the negative numbers. You can’t be out in it very long without proper gear,” Small said.

Winds sometimes barrel out of the northeast at speeds strong enough to cause power outages in Lynden and Ferndale.

When those frigid winds run smack-dab into a storm system approaching from the Pacific, lowland Whatcom County will get snow — and sometimes lots of it.

That’s what happened in 2014 and 2019, when the lowlands saw more than a foot of snow and biting cold temperatures lasted for days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZUab_0jV3fUbS00
Snow drifts through downtown Lynden in 2021. Lynden Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIMA TV

Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
106
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy