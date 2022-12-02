Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
4th Annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market
On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
kfdi.com
City Council approves new contract for Wichita firefighters
Wichita City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a new three-year contract for the city’s firefighters. The contract will provide for a general pay increase of 9 percent along with merit-based step increases. There will also be pay increases for medical certification, among a number of other provisions.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
Proposal for $18 million hotel and conference center on Tuesday city agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Flying Magazine
Clyde Cessna Helped Form Legendary Aviation Trinity in Wichita
Why on earth is Wichita, Kansas, known as the Air Capital of the World?. Perhaps because at one point it incubated 16 aircraft manufacturers, 11 airports, and a dozen flying schools, according to Wichita, Where Aviation Took Wing, an aviation history of the city published by the Greteman Group. But...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
KWCH.com
Parent concerned after fight breaks out Wichita West High School
Leptospirosis is a disease that can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. Strong winds and dust overtook the northwest part of the state fueled by a dry cold front. Like a lot of other non-profit organizations, HumanKind Ministries said it has seen an increase in need for its services this year.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
kfdi.com
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
kfdi.com
Wind Surge sold to new owner, team will remain in Wichita
Officials with the Wichita Wind Surge announced Monday that the team has entered into an agreement to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball. The team will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
KAKE TV
K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship
The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
