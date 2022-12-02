ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week

Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

City Council approves new contract for Wichita firefighters

Wichita City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a new three-year contract for the city’s firefighters. The contract will provide for a general pay increase of 9 percent along with merit-based step increases. There will also be pay increases for medical certification, among a number of other provisions.
WICHITA, KS
Flying Magazine

Clyde Cessna Helped Form Legendary Aviation Trinity in Wichita

Why on earth is Wichita, Kansas, known as the Air Capital of the World?. Perhaps because at one point it incubated 16 aircraft manufacturers, 11 airports, and a dozen flying schools, according to Wichita, Where Aviation Took Wing, an aviation history of the city published by the Greteman Group. But...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Parent concerned after fight breaks out Wichita West High School

Leptospirosis is a disease that can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. Strong winds and dust overtook the northwest part of the state fueled by a dry cold front. Like a lot of other non-profit organizations, HumanKind Ministries said it has seen an increase in need for its services this year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wind Surge sold to new owner, team will remain in Wichita

Officials with the Wichita Wind Surge announced Monday that the team has entered into an agreement to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball. The team will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship

The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS

