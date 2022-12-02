ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

Mexican and Sushi restaurant’s gets slapped with “B” in this week’s restaurant inspections

By Gail Traver
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcPWT_0jV3fGUW00

Check those grades posted near the entrance of your favorite restaurant. You might be surprised at the grade posted.

This week a Mexican restaurant in Little River received a score of 78 percent “B” in a routine inspection they will have a follow-up inspection within ten days according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A Sushi restaurant located in Surfside Beach received a low score of 84 percent “B” in a routine inspection and will also receive a follow-up inspection within ten days.

Also not receiving high scores this week were a snack bar in Myrtle Beach, a pizza and family tavern in Pawleys Island, a breakfast and lunch spot in Murrells Inlet all having routine inspections. The pizza and breakfast locations did receive a follow-up inspection within the same week and passed with an “A”.

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

Here is the list for the week of Nov. 21 - 25, 2022.

  • 3500 North Ocean Grill, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 96
  • 810 Market Common, 1220 Moses Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • 8th Ave Tiki Bar And Grille, 708 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 96
  • Acme Bar & Grill, 3340 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, F, 98
  • Aramark Ccu Baseball, 965 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99
  • Aramark Ccu Basketball Concess, 104 Founders Dr., Conway, R, 100
  • Aramark Ccu Softball, 136 Chanticleer Dr. W., Conway, R, 100
  • Aramark/Ccu Home Concessions, 540 University Blvd., Conway, R, 100
  • Aramark/Ccu Press Box Conc, 540 University Blvd., Conway, R, 100
  • Auntie Annes At Tanger, 10835 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 95
  • Bar-B-Que House, 1561 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 93
  • Barefoot Bistro, 3914 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 96
  • Barrel, 2303 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Basils Pizza Seafood And Subs, 219 A Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 99
  • Bisqit, 10880 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 96
  • Bourbon & Breeze, 10435 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 96
  • Brooks Stadium Concessions Nw, 915 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99
  • Brooks Stadium Concessions Sw, 915 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99
  • Carolina Pines Concession Stan, 5800 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 97
  • Casa Villa-Lriver, 1529 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 78
  • Charley’s Grilled Subs, 10835 Kings Rd., #288, Myrtle Beach, F, 96
  • Chick-Fil-A Surfside, 2360 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
  • Chimichanga Llama, 14 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, F, 100
  • Conway Chinese, 1610 E. Church St., Conway, F, 100
  • Country Corner #7, 410 E. Brooks Rd., Andrews, F, 90
  • Crab Catcher On The Waterfront, 4474 Water Front Ave., Little River, R, 96
  • Dinoland Cafe, 1012 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Driftwoods Seafood & Steak, 10799 S.C. 707, Unit 15, Murrells Inlet, F, 100
  • Duplin Winery, 4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • El Dorado Restaurant And Bar, 2802 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Family Barn, 700 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 100
  • Finn Mc Cool’s, 501 Lake Arrowhead Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Fork ‘N Links, 9408 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Ginos The King Of Pizza, 532 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach, R, 93
  • Greg Norman’s Australian Grill, 4930 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Habanero’s, 11151 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 96
  • Hardee’s, 4206 E. Main St., Loris, F, 98
  • Hog Heaven, 7147 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100
  • Ihop, 1300 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Inlet Crab House, 3572 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, F, 99
  • Jo Hibachi, 300 Elm St., Conway, F, 91
  • King Street Grille, 3040 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach, F, 99
  • King’s Famous Pizza, 3511 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 92
  • Kings Sushi, 112 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 84
  • La Famiglia Pizzeria, 9180 Ocean Hwy., Ste. 1, Pawleys Island, F, 100
  • Little Pigs Bbq @ Surfside, 3901 Dick Pond Rd., Ste. C, Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Low Country Landing Bistro, 5800 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 97
  • Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 321 Church St., Conway, R, 90
  • Marina Bar & Grill, 2051 Bridge View Ct., North Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Mission Bbq Nmb, 1380 U.S. 17 N., Space B-Ii.1, North Myrtle Beach, R, 93
  • Mod Pizza, 1400 U.S. 17 N., Unit H5, North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Morning Time Breakfast Brunch, 2525 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, F, 99
  • Murphy’s, 2302 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort, 8400 Costa Verde Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Nannie Annie’s Breakfast & Lun, 1315 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 96
  • Nick’s New York Pub, 113 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 88
  • Nonno’s Italian Kitchen, 4100 Holmestown Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Ny Deli, 3901 B Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Panda Express, 1598 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Pickled Cucumber, 1129 A Third Ave., Conway, F, 94
  • Pilot House, 4490 Mineola Ave., Little River, R, 97
  • Pizzeli’s Italian Oven, 1698 U.S. 17 N., Little River, R, 88
  • Prestwick Club Hse Snack Bar, 1001 Links Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 84
  • Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 1315 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 98
  • Rising Tides Bch Bar@Watersedg, 1012 N. Waccamaw Dr., Murrells Inlet, R, 95
  • Roca Roja Cantina, 806 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94
  • R’way Pizza And Family Tavern, 13088 Ocean Hwy., Unit 1, Pawleys Island, R, 83
  • R’way Pizza And Family Tavern, 13088 Ocean Hwy., Unit 1, Pawleys Island, F, 96
  • Sakura Hibachi Buffet, 523 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Santino’s Pizza Sub, 5102 N. Broad St., Loris, F, 89
  • Shoreline Cafe, 201 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 97
  • Snooky’s Oceanfront, 2208 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Southern Sunrise Pancake House, 3407 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Spring House Restaurant, 3841 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, R, 84
  • Spring House Restaurant, 3841 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, F, 100
  • Subway, 203 E. Main St., Andrews, R, 95
  • Subway #17509, 2695 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach, R, 97
  • Subway #705, 712 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 100
  • Sureway Grocery, 1040 S.C. 905, Conway, R, 96
  • Szechaun Chinese Restaurant, 2300 Church St., Conway, F, 97
  • Taco Bell #24769, 108 Loyola Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 99
  • Taqueria Y Tienda Morelos, 1350 U.S. 501 Bus., Conway, R, 88
  • Target #T-2742 Deli, 140 Sayebrook Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • The Barefoot Queen, 2051 Bridge View, North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • The Shack, 1128 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Thorny’s, 600 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 99
  • Tidal Creek Brewhouse Grand St, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach, R, 94
  • Tony’s Famous Pizza, 506 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews, R, 95
  • Twin Peaks, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 90
  • Waffle House #1607, 599 U.S. 17, Little River, F, 96
  • Waffle House #2047, 608 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 91
  • Wal-Mart #574 Deli, 2715 Beaver Run Rd., Surfside Beach, F, 99
  • Wendy’s #218, 10840 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 94


  • Inspection Key

    • A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

    B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

    C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

    R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

    F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.

    Comments / 1

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    Kennardo G. James

    A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why

    A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    WMBF

    City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize Downtown plans

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 Downtown properties it purchased last December. Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago. Assistant City Manager, Brian Tucker said the city...
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    visitmyrtlebeach.com

    2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl Game: Insider Scoop

    We are excited that the Myrtle Beach Bowl is BACK this Monday, December 19th at 2:30 pm EST on ESPN!. The Marshall Thundering Herd and UConn Huskies will battle it out to be the champion of the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC - not far from central Myrtle Beach.
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    WBTW News13

    First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

    HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
    HORRY COUNTY, SC
    WMBF

    Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    WMBF

    The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    The Sun News

    The Sun News

    Myrtle Beach, SC
    9K+
    Followers
    115
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

     https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy