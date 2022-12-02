Mexican and Sushi restaurant’s gets slapped with “B” in this week’s restaurant inspections

Check those grades posted near the entrance of your favorite restaurant. You might be surprised at the grade posted.

This week a Mexican restaurant in Little River received a score of 78 percent “B” in a routine inspection they will have a follow-up inspection within ten days according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A Sushi restaurant located in Surfside Beach received a low score of 84 percent “B” in a routine inspection and will also receive a follow-up inspection within ten days.

Also not receiving high scores this week were a snack bar in Myrtle Beach, a pizza and family tavern in Pawleys Island, a breakfast and lunch spot in Murrells Inlet all having routine inspections. The pizza and breakfast locations did receive a follow-up inspection within the same week and passed with an “A”.

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

Here is the list for the week of Nov. 21 - 25, 2022.

3500 North Ocean Grill, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 96

810 Market Common, 1220 Moses Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

8th Ave Tiki Bar And Grille, 708 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Acme Bar & Grill, 3340 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, F, 98

Aramark Ccu Baseball, 965 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99

Aramark Ccu Basketball Concess, 104 Founders Dr., Conway, R, 100

Aramark Ccu Softball, 136 Chanticleer Dr. W., Conway, R, 100

Aramark/Ccu Home Concessions, 540 University Blvd., Conway, R, 100

Aramark/Ccu Press Box Conc, 540 University Blvd., Conway, R, 100

Auntie Annes At Tanger, 10835 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 95

Bar-B-Que House, 1561 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 93

Barefoot Bistro, 3914 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Barrel, 2303 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 95

Basils Pizza Seafood And Subs, 219 A Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 99

Bisqit, 10880 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 96

Bourbon & Breeze, 10435 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Brooks Stadium Concessions Nw, 915 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99

Brooks Stadium Concessions Sw, 915 One Landon Loop, Conway, R, 99

Carolina Pines Concession Stan, 5800 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 97

Casa Villa-Lriver, 1529 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 78

Charley’s Grilled Subs, 10835 Kings Rd., #288, Myrtle Beach, F, 96

Chick-Fil-A Surfside, 2360 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 97

Chimichanga Llama, 14 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, F, 100

Conway Chinese, 1610 E. Church St., Conway, F, 100

Country Corner #7, 410 E. Brooks Rd., Andrews, F, 90

Crab Catcher On The Waterfront, 4474 Water Front Ave., Little River, R, 96

Dinoland Cafe, 1012 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Driftwoods Seafood & Steak, 10799 S.C. 707, Unit 15, Murrells Inlet, F, 100

Duplin Winery, 4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

El Dorado Restaurant And Bar, 2802 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Family Barn, 700 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 100

Finn Mc Cool’s, 501 Lake Arrowhead Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Fork ‘N Links, 9408 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, F, 98

Ginos The King Of Pizza, 532 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach, R, 93

Greg Norman’s Australian Grill, 4930 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Habanero’s, 11151 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 96

Hardee’s, 4206 E. Main St., Loris, F, 98

Hog Heaven, 7147 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100

Ihop, 1300 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Inlet Crab House, 3572 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, F, 99

Jo Hibachi, 300 Elm St., Conway, F, 91

King Street Grille, 3040 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

King’s Famous Pizza, 3511 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 92

Kings Sushi, 112 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 84

La Famiglia Pizzeria, 9180 Ocean Hwy., Ste. 1, Pawleys Island, F, 100

Little Pigs Bbq @ Surfside, 3901 Dick Pond Rd., Ste. C, Myrtle Beach, R, 95

Low Country Landing Bistro, 5800 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 97

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 321 Church St., Conway, R, 90

Marina Bar & Grill, 2051 Bridge View Ct., North Myrtle Beach, F, 98

Mission Bbq Nmb, 1380 U.S. 17 N., Space B-Ii.1, North Myrtle Beach, R, 93

Mod Pizza, 1400 U.S. 17 N., Unit H5, North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Morning Time Breakfast Brunch, 2525 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, F, 99

Murphy’s, 2302 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort, 8400 Costa Verde Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Nannie Annie’s Breakfast & Lun, 1315 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 96

Nick’s New York Pub, 113 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 88

Nonno’s Italian Kitchen, 4100 Holmestown Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 98

Ny Deli, 3901 B Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 95

Panda Express, 1598 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Pickled Cucumber, 1129 A Third Ave., Conway, F, 94

Pilot House, 4490 Mineola Ave., Little River, R, 97

Pizzeli’s Italian Oven, 1698 U.S. 17 N., Little River, R, 88

Prestwick Club Hse Snack Bar, 1001 Links Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 84

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 1315 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 98

Rising Tides Bch Bar@Watersedg, 1012 N. Waccamaw Dr., Murrells Inlet, R, 95

Roca Roja Cantina, 806 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94

R’way Pizza And Family Tavern, 13088 Ocean Hwy., Unit 1, Pawleys Island, R, 83

R’way Pizza And Family Tavern, 13088 Ocean Hwy., Unit 1, Pawleys Island, F, 96

Sakura Hibachi Buffet, 523 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95

Santino’s Pizza Sub, 5102 N. Broad St., Loris, F, 89

Shoreline Cafe, 201 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 97

Snooky’s Oceanfront, 2208 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Southern Sunrise Pancake House, 3407 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 98

Spring House Restaurant, 3841 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, R, 84

Spring House Restaurant, 3841 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, F, 100

Subway, 203 E. Main St., Andrews, R, 95

Subway #17509, 2695 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach, R, 97

Subway #705, 712 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 100

Sureway Grocery, 1040 S.C. 905, Conway, R, 96

Szechaun Chinese Restaurant, 2300 Church St., Conway, F, 97

Taco Bell #24769, 108 Loyola Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Taqueria Y Tienda Morelos, 1350 U.S. 501 Bus., Conway, R, 88

Target #T-2742 Deli, 140 Sayebrook Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100

The Barefoot Queen, 2051 Bridge View, North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

The Shack, 1128 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100

Thorny’s, 600 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 99

Tidal Creek Brewhouse Grand St, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach, R, 94

Tony’s Famous Pizza, 506 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews, R, 95

Twin Peaks, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 90

Waffle House #1607, 599 U.S. 17, Little River, F, 96

Waffle House #2047, 608 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 91

Wal-Mart #574 Deli, 2715 Beaver Run Rd., Surfside Beach, F, 99

Wendy’s #218, 10840 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, R, 94







Inspection Key





A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.