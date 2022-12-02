The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for American Well Corporation (AMWL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.08, or 2.13%, to $3.83. The American Well Corporation has recorded 13,154 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

7 HOURS AGO