abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
abc27.com
Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
abc27.com
Upper Allen Township Chick-Fil-A approved by commissioners
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the evening of Dec. 7, the Upper Allen Township Commissioners voted on the approval of a proposed Chick-Fil-A location on the Gettysburg Pike. After four hours of debate, the commissioners voted in favor of the new Chick-Fil-A. Dozens of neighbors and locals...
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
WGAL
Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the historic Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.
abc27.com
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PENNDOT), Aging (PDA), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the AARP hosted an event on Tuesday to highlight challenges faced by older drivers. In recognition of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT, PDA, PSP, and the AARP joined...
abc27.com
Strasburg Borough issues water boil advisory
STRASBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Authority announced Wednesday that residents should boil their water first before consumption. The water is susceptible to contamination by pathogenic protozoans like Giardia and Cryptosporidium, which represent an increased risk to public health. The Strasburg Borough Authority advises all residents to...
abc27.com
Credit Card Skimmer found at York County 7-Eleven
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carroll Township Police Department, on Dec. 2 a credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located in York County. Police say that they were contacted on Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found. The skimmer device was installed on the inside of gas pump 6 at the 7-Eleven, located at 313 Route 15.
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
abc27.com
Dense fog continues before a wind shift tonight & tomorrow
A brief break from the rain coming Thursday and Friday... TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Low Clouds & Fog Persist. Occasional Drizzle. Lo 42. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Peeks of Sun. Hi 48. FRIDAY: AM Sun with Passing Clouds, PM Increasing Clouds. Cooler. Hi 45. The dense fog from this morning has not...
Contractor charged with home improvement fraud in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County. Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview […]
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WGAL
Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Fire crews battle fire in York
YORK, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon fire crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3:20 p.m. Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. Download...
echo-pilot.com
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries. They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little...
skooknews.com
One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight
One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners hold ‘Best of the Badges’ award ceremony
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners hosted “The Best of the Badges” event on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The commissioners announced various leaders in fire, EMS, and law enforcement who are 2022’s recipients of the “Craig Webb Memorial Award.”. Get the latest...
