YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carroll Township Police Department, on Dec. 2 a credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located in York County. Police say that they were contacted on Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found. The skimmer device was installed on the inside of gas pump 6 at the 7-Eleven, located at 313 Route 15.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO