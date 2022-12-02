ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, PA

abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Upper Allen Township Chick-Fil-A approved by commissioners

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the evening of Dec. 7, the Upper Allen Township Commissioners voted on the approval of a proposed Chick-Fil-A location on the Gettysburg Pike. After four hours of debate, the commissioners voted in favor of the new Chick-Fil-A. Dozens of neighbors and locals...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PENNDOT), Aging (PDA), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the AARP hosted an event on Tuesday to highlight challenges faced by older drivers. In recognition of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT, PDA, PSP, and the AARP joined...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Strasburg Borough issues water boil advisory

STRASBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Authority announced Wednesday that residents should boil their water first before consumption. The water is susceptible to contamination by pathogenic protozoans like Giardia and Cryptosporidium, which represent an increased risk to public health. The Strasburg Borough Authority advises all residents to...
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

Credit Card Skimmer found at York County 7-Eleven

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carroll Township Police Department, on Dec. 2 a credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located in York County. Police say that they were contacted on Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found. The skimmer device was installed on the inside of gas pump 6 at the 7-Eleven, located at 313 Route 15.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dense fog continues before a wind shift tonight & tomorrow

A brief break from the rain coming Thursday and Friday... TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Low Clouds & Fog Persist. Occasional Drizzle. Lo 42. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Peeks of Sun. Hi 48. FRIDAY: AM Sun with Passing Clouds, PM Increasing Clouds. Cooler. Hi 45. The dense fog from this morning has not...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township

West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, PA
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire in York

YORK, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon fire crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in York City. Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3:20 p.m. Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. Download...
YORK, PA
skooknews.com

One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight

One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

