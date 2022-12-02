Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Henry County and Martinsville attorney weigh in on reversion, no ruling made
(WSET) — A decision on the reversion proceedings is at a standstill after a Special Court hearing between the City of Martinsville and Henry County. On Monday afternoon, judges heard arguments from the attorneys for the city and county on Zoom. It happened so each side could weigh in...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools receive grant for security equipment
The Virginia Department of Education recently announced $12 million in school security equipment grants, of which Danville Public Schools received $249,999. The VDOE awarded the grants to schools most in need of modern security equipment, such as internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, and other security enhancements.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts urges all residents to get flu vaccine
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts is urging residents to get their annual flu vaccine. Virginia has already seen 11,582 flu-related infections in 2022, compared to 5,071 last year. In the past week, influenza-like illnesses made up nearly 10% of all urgent care visits in...
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
WSET
"I Went from Low Income to Substantial Income"; Man Grateful for Group's Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find the right career for you or help you gain a new skillset to further your ability. One man says they changed his life. Emily found out how he did and the options available to you.
wfxrtv.com
Organizations go door to door to stop gun violence
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — When it comes to gun violence prevention, officials say resources are often lacking or not even known. Gun violence prevention organization, “Peacemakers” are making it their mission to bring aid to those who need it. On Sunday, the Peacemakers organization went door-to-door to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After delaying the grand opening celebration, a new gas station/convenience store is opening. Sheetz is offering free coffee and soda at the new location on Orange Avenue NE, at the intersection with King Street, all day Monday. And if that wasn’t enough, there will be prizes...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
