Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Valley View
Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for an outing with Valley View. Mountain Home’s girls come into the game with a record of 4-3. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the Branson Battle...
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping junior high games at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games at West Memphis West on Monday. The Junior Bombers took the freshman boys’ game over the Blue Imps 49-31. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 25 points, and Drew Haney added 16. The Junior Bombers improve to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
MH meets Norfork to begin bowling season
Monday marks the start of another season for the Mountain Home High School bowling teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Norfork at Driftwood Lanes. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Bomber boys will be looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
Izard County gets more honors following 8-man state championship
It’s been four days since Izard County wrapped up its first year of eight-man football with a state championship. Since then, the Cougars have received several more honors from the season. Malachi Cruz was named the most valuable player of the Classes 2A/1A state title game from Izard County’s...
Parkview defeats Shiloh Christian 31-21 in 5A Final to earn first state title since 1978
Catch highlights and reaction as the Parkview Patriots beat Shiloh Christian 31-21 to earn their program's first state championship in 44 years.
MH girls’ wrestling team finishes 3-2 at Marshfield
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team met several teams from Missouri on Saturday at Marshfield. The Lady Bombers finished 3-2 in the Lady Jay Duals. Mountain Home came away with wins over Branson, Mexico and Sullivan and suffered losses to Rolla and Waynesville. Amelia Frounfelter led the Lady Bombers by going 5-0.
Saturday basketball results include Cotter girls winning Omaha tourney
The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament came to an end at Omaha on Saturday with Cotter winning the girls’ championship. The Lady Warriors squeaked by Jasper 47-45. Jasper also came up short in the boys’ title game. The Pirates suffered a 56-50 loss at the hands of the New School.
Willa “Joan” Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Willa “Joan” Ifland passed away at her home on December 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 26, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, the daughter of Orless and Floy (Holt) Weaver. She married Kenneth William Ifland on November 9, 1955, in Reno, NV. She returned home to Arkansas in October of 1992 after living for decades in Santa Cruz, CA. Joan loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family to whom she was so dedicated. She had a passion for researching her family genealogy.
Pulaski Academy beats Greenwood 42-35 in 6A Final, four-peats as state champs
Catch highlights of the 6A state final as Pulaski Academy downs Greenwood 42-35 to capture their fourth straight state title.
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Thadeus ‘T.J.’ McBride, 50, Mountain Home (Conner)
Thadeus “T.J.” McBride, 50, of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1972, in Silvis, Illinois to James and Sharon (Doose) McBride. T.J. was a very skilled auto mechanic who loved working on vehicles with his boys. He was also a proud father watching them play football. T.J. was a truck driver for over 30 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Jim McBride.
Mordecai “Cai” Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 36-year-old Mordecai “Cai” Robért of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Mordecai “Cai” Robért died Monday as Washington Regional Medical Center.
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
UA Little Rock breaks ground on Trojan Way project
Major changes are coming to the UA Little Rock campus. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the start of construction on Trojan Way.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
