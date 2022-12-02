Read full article on original website
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Valley View
Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for an outing with Valley View. Mountain Home’s girls come into the game with a record of 4-3. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the Branson Battle...
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping junior high games at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games at West Memphis West on Monday. The Junior Bombers took the freshman boys’ game over the Blue Imps 49-31. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 25 points, and Drew Haney added 16. The Junior Bombers improve to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
MH meets Norfork to begin bowling season
Monday marks the start of another season for the Mountain Home High School bowling teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Norfork at Driftwood Lanes. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Bomber boys will be looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
Izard County gets more honors following 8-man state championship
It’s been four days since Izard County wrapped up its first year of eight-man football with a state championship. Since then, the Cougars have received several more honors from the season. Malachi Cruz was named the most valuable player of the Classes 2A/1A state title game from Izard County’s...
Saturday basketball results include Cotter girls winning Omaha tourney
The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament came to an end at Omaha on Saturday with Cotter winning the girls’ championship. The Lady Warriors squeaked by Jasper 47-45. Jasper also came up short in the boys’ title game. The Pirates suffered a 56-50 loss at the hands of the New School.
Willa “Joan” Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Willa “Joan” Ifland passed away at her home on December 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 26, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, the daughter of Orless and Floy (Holt) Weaver. She married Kenneth William Ifland on November 9, 1955, in Reno, NV. She returned home to Arkansas in October of 1992 after living for decades in Santa Cruz, CA. Joan loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family to whom she was so dedicated. She had a passion for researching her family genealogy.
Thadeus J. McBride, 50, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 50-year-old Thadeus J. McBride of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Thadeus McBride died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Mordecai “Cai” Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 36-year-old Mordecai “Cai” Robért of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Mordecai “Cai” Robért died Monday as Washington Regional Medical Center.
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Wiliam B. Barnes, 90, Theodosia (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Wiliam B. Barnes of Theodosia are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Wiliam Barnes died Friday at Baxter Health.
Special meeting to purchase graders for Marion Co. Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss an ordinance to purchase graders.
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
One person injured after morning crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
Baxter County Quorum Court meets Tuesday night
The Baxter County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6 in the 2nd floor courtroom of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include approving an ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in October for the sheriff’s department; an ordinance to adopt the 2023 budget; an ordinance appropriating funds to purchase property near the airport; and ordinance to appropriate funds and reappropriate funds within the juvenile services budget; and an ordinance to appropriate grant funds for the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District.
10 business licenses issued in October
The City of Mountain Home issued ten business licenses in October, including one home-based and three food trucks. Danny Jordan for North Arkansas Investments, a property management business, located at 201 South Church Street;. Doris Sheeks for Country Home Antiques, an antique store, located at 3348 Highway 62 West;. Kimberly...
