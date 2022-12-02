Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag
Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Broncos Reportedly Make Tough Decision On Veteran Wide Receiver
The 2022 season could be over for Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Saturday that Hamler is being placed on injured reserve. He suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Hamler missed the last three games for the Broncos because of his...
Jimmy Garoppolo May Not Have Foot Fracture, Shanahan Says
Garoppolo had previously been ruled out for the season after getting injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Broncos practice squad quarterback leaves to the 49ers
DENVER — Josh Johnson, the veteran quarterback who spent the first 13 weeks of the 2022 season on the Denver Broncos' practice squad, packed up his locker Monday morning at UCHealth Training Center and said his goodbyes to his now former teammates. Johnson was flying out Monday to join...
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Colorado Buffaloes introduce Deion Sanders as head football coach
BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes are getting an early Prime delivery just in time for Christmas. College Football and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been named the program's newest head coach. "Coach Prime" becomes the Buffs' fourth head coach in five seasons. Chancellor Philip DiStefano said...
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Broncos lose heartbreaker, 10-9, to Ravens
BALTIMORE — For 59 minutes of an AFC game here Sunday, the 2022 Broncos seemed to have found a new motto. Just because you can't score doesn't mean you can't win. In the end, however, it is necessary. Gotta score touchdowns. At least one. The heavily favored Baltimore Ravens went 91 yards in the final 4-plus minutes with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scoring a touchdown off a 2-yard run with 28 seconds remaining. Justin Tucker drilled the go-ahead, extra point to put the Broncos behind for the first time all game, 10-9.
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win
SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Penix Jr. Announces He Will Return To Washington For The 2023 Football Season
Husky Nation got some great news on Sunday when Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his decision to return to Montlake for his senior season, forgoing his option to leave for the NFL. The Indiana transfer has led a resurgence in the football program, taking a team that went 4-8 during the 2021 season to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl where they will face off with Texas on December 29th.
Safety Cam Williams Enters Portal After Failing to Mesh with New Staff
Once Kalen DeBoer took over as the University of Washington football coach, 13 of Jimmy Lake's players left the program before the Huskies played another game. They either didn't see a future in DeBoer's system, wanted out after a bad UW season or had personal reasons —Jackson Sirmon and Cooper McDonald joined family members elsewhere — for exiting Montlake.
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
Broncos notes: Tight ends push receivers aside in latest game plan
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To implement their "small ball" game plan, the Broncos often employed their "big" packages Sunday against Baltimore. Three Broncos’ tight ends had more offensive snaps than all but one receiver. Kendall Hinton played in 41 of 53 offensive snaps – and had one catch for 11 yards. Then it was the tight end trio of Greg Dulcich with 38 snaps, Eric Tomlinson (27) and Eric Saubert (26) before it got to the second-highest play count among receivers with Brandon Johnson, who had 25 snaps in relief of the injured Courtland Sutton, who pulled up with a hamstring injury while running a clear out pattern on his 23rd snap.
'Who Knows?' Pete Carroll Pumps Brakes On Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny's Potential Return
One day after Rashaad Penny told a reporter he felt good about his chances of making it back from a fractured fibula to play in the postseason for the Seattle Seahawks, while he didn't entirely dismiss the idea, coach Pete Carroll doesn't share the same optimism.
