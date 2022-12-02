The conflict between California’s dire housing shortage and the state’s growing wildfire risk is at the heart of a debate over a new development in the Central California town of Chico, where a proposed community would build 3,000 homes and commercial buildings in a fire-prone area just outside of town. The two-year battle over approving the development will be decided by the city council, according to an article by Jake Bittle for Grist and republished in Next City.

CHICO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO