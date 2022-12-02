Read full article on original website
Related
PLANetizen
Puget Sound Transportation Plan Fails to Meet Climate Targets
The recently adopted Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) long range transportation plan won’t do enough to meet the region’s 2030 climate goals, reports Ryan Packer for The Urbanist. This is according to a report from the Council’s own staff, which revealed “a projected 13% gap between anticipated emissions and the goal of reaching a 50% reduction of the region’s 1990 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, even with the help of numerous newly adopted statewide climate policies.”
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Housing Solution Lies Within Urban Growth Boundary
Portland and other Oregon cities have established urban growth boundaries that prevent development outside a designated area. | Sung Choi / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by Sam Diaz, Kim McCarty and Steve Messinetti in The Oregonian argues against removing the state’s urban growth boundaries, which restrict development within a certain geographic area around each city.
PLANetizen
Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Housing and Fire Safety in California
The conflict between California’s dire housing shortage and the state’s growing wildfire risk is at the heart of a debate over a new development in the Central California town of Chico, where a proposed community would build 3,000 homes and commercial buildings in a fire-prone area just outside of town. The two-year battle over approving the development will be decided by the city council, according to an article by Jake Bittle for Grist and republished in Next City.
PLANetizen
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
PLANetizen
Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws
Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
Comments / 0