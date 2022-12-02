Read full article on original website
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
NY1
Homeless advocates call for detailed accounting of city shelter system amid crackdown
Community leaders want answers and they want them from City Hall when it comes to exactly how the Department of Homeless Services is using its $2 billion plus budget to help homeless New Yorkers. The charge from community members comes in the wake of Mayor Adams’ directive last week that...
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
labpulse.com
New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme
Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
cityandstateny.com
The MTA’s labor contract is expiring – if the authority didn’t have enough financial problems already.
The federal government took action last week to impose a labor deal on freight rail workers – while New York’s has its own looming labor issue on the rails. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s contract with Transport Workers Union Local 100 expires in six months, on May 15, 2023, as the authority is facing a multibillion dollar budget deficit. And given inflation, the union workers are going to want a raise.
7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals
UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having...
NYC correction officer among a dozen public workers accused of COVID relief fraud
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has accused Edwin Skepple of giving false information to the Small Business Administration to secure funds through a pandemic program meant to aid small businesses in distress. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board
Mayor Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health. Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the ...
Civil service exams waived in several counties
A new program is waiving the civil service exam for candidates interested in becoming custody officers.
Ill-conceived bail reform laws have plunged New York into a state of chaos
This past August, I decided to leave my position as the administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court Criminal Term. This was a difficult decision, as I loved my job and my term was not set to expire until the end of 2024. But public safety in New York City is being undermined by politicians who lack the courage to stand up to misguided advocates. Retiring from the bench was the only way I would be able to speak my mind and correct the critical problems our criminal-justice system is facing, including bail reform. That is why I decided to run...
REAL ID deadline delayed two years by DHS to 2025
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal Department of Homeland Security’s deadline for REAL ID enforcement has been extended by two years to May 2025, the agency announced Monday. The delay gives states extra time to ensure their residents obtain driver’s licenses and other identification cards that are compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. Passed […]
NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it
If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow. Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
norwoodnews.org
Highbridge: Man 39, Hospitalized following Auto Theft & Police-Involved Shooting
A 39-year old man has been hospitalized following an auto-theft and police-involved shooting in the Mt Hope section of The Bronx, police said. NYPD Chief of Department, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief John Chell, chief of patrol, and other senior officials from Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Patrol Borough Bronx and the 44th Precinct, gave a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dec. 4, to share details of the incident.
Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss
Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
