ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
14news.com

Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...
adairvoice.com

Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection

An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.
BURKESVILLE, KY
k105.com

Unusually high number of car break-ins strike Leitchfield

The Leitchfield Police Department has worked an “inordinate” number of car break-ins over the last week, the agency said in a social media post. “LPD has responded to an inordinate amount of vehicle break-in/content theft calls over the last week, the common denominator is … an unlocked vehicle,” Leitchfield police said.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Juvenile takes parents’ car, hits utility poles in Columbia

A juvenile reportedly took their parents’ car early Monday morning in Adair County and hit two power poles, causing recurring power outages in downtown Columbia. The collisions caused the intersection near the Columbia Post Office to be closed, and the car eventually crashed into the Southern Petroleum building, heavily damaging the business.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

15-year-old charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in LaRue Co.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in LaRue County for shooting and killing a 17-year-old male. Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department investigated the shooting which occurred Saturday morning just before 5:00 at 116 East Forrest Avenue in Hodgenville. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the...
HODGENVILLE, KY
k105.com

Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday

A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield

A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy