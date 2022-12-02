Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
14news.com
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...
adairvoice.com
Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection
An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.
k105.com
Unusually high number of car break-ins strike Leitchfield
The Leitchfield Police Department has worked an “inordinate” number of car break-ins over the last week, the agency said in a social media post. “LPD has responded to an inordinate amount of vehicle break-in/content theft calls over the last week, the common denominator is … an unlocked vehicle,” Leitchfield police said.
lakercountry.com
Juvenile takes parents’ car, hits utility poles in Columbia
A juvenile reportedly took their parents’ car early Monday morning in Adair County and hit two power poles, causing recurring power outages in downtown Columbia. The collisions caused the intersection near the Columbia Post Office to be closed, and the car eventually crashed into the Southern Petroleum building, heavily damaging the business.
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
k105.com
15-year-old charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in LaRue Co.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in LaRue County for shooting and killing a 17-year-old male. Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department investigated the shooting which occurred Saturday morning just before 5:00 at 116 East Forrest Avenue in Hodgenville. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the...
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
k105.com
Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday
A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
k105.com
Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield
A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
Comments / 0