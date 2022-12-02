Illinois Supreme Court suspends law license of former St. Clair County judge

The Illinois Supreme Court has suspended the law license of former St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert for at least a year.

Justices followed a recommendation of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC), which is tasked with helping the court regulate the state’s legal profession.

“In 2016 and 2107, (Duebbert) made false statements to the police and to the Judicial Inquiry Board about his contacts with a friend of his who was the subject of a criminal investigation,” according to an ARDC summary of recent cases.

“He has been suspended on an interim basis since July 13, 2020. A suspension until further order of the Court is an indefinite suspension which requires the suspended lawyer to petition for reinstatement after the fixed period of suspension ends. Reinstatement is not automatic and must be allowed by the Supreme Court of Illinois following a hearing before the ARDC Hearing Board.”

The Illinois Courts Commission already had stripped Duebbert of his judgeship in 2020, stating that he “demonstrated an utter disregard for the integrity and respect of the judiciary” by lying to authorities.

Duebbert couldn’t be reached for comment on the Illinois Supreme Court decision, which was handed down last month.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to his legal problems: