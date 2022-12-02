ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
GREAT BEND, KS
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned

Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
LARNED, KS
Nights Before Christmas throughout December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Barton Community College publishes 'Prairie Ink' literary annual

Barton Community College has released the 13th edition of its literary annual “Prairie Ink” at prairieink.bartonccc.edu and will host a launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library, which will feature light refreshments, readings from contributing authors including special guest Rob Munden who will read selections from his new release “Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (12/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs

For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
GREAT BEND, KS
BOOR: Upcoming Extension calving school announced in Ellsworth

Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend's driver's license office relocating to Lakin Ave.

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave, Great Bend effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with the Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street, Great Bend. The temporary office will be closed as of December 29, 2022.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
