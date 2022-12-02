Read full article on original website
Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
Nights Before Christmas throughout December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
Fee increases coming for Great Bend Events Center rentals
Last year, the Great Bend City Council approved the development of a Master Fee Schedule, which lists all the fees charged by the city. The city council plans to approve the list at their next meeting and will review the schedule annually. The most significant change in fees that brought...
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
Family Crisis Center receives $10,000+ from Barton Co. group
The Family Crisis Center, Inc. announced that they are the 2022 fourth quarter recipients of $10,000+ in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The vision of The Family Crisis Center is for communities to be empowered by awareness, resources and accurate information...
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Barton Community College publishes 'Prairie Ink' literary annual
Barton Community College has released the 13th edition of its literary annual “Prairie Ink” at prairieink.bartonccc.edu and will host a launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library, which will feature light refreshments, readings from contributing authors including special guest Rob Munden who will read selections from his new release “Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder.”
Great Bend crews work on two water main breaks over weekend
Dry and windy conditions put the Golden Belt region under a fire watch over the weekend. It may have also had some unintended consequences. Two water mains broke along 10th Street in Great Bend over the weekend, and Public Works Director Jason Cauley blames the ground conditions. "My assumption would...
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Cop Shop (12/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs
For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
BOOR: Upcoming Extension calving school announced in Ellsworth
Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
Great Bend's driver's license office relocating to Lakin Ave.
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave, Great Bend effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with the Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street, Great Bend. The temporary office will be closed as of December 29, 2022.
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Great Bend City Administrator emotionally announces resignation
The resignation of Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was officially announced at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. News surfaced last week that Francis has a contract, pending approval, to become the city administrator in Hutchinson. At Monday’s meeting, Francis announced his final day with Great Bend will...
