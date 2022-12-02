Hattie Opal Courville, age 93, passed away and went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 3, 2022. She was born Hattie Opal Sonnier to Dora Fontenot Sonnier and Adam Sonnier, and was raised in Soileau, La. She graduated from Oberlin High School in 1946 and married Joseph Clifford Courville from Basile in 1948. After the birth of their first child, Opal and Clifford moved from Basile to Lake Charles where they raised four children. Clifford passed away in 2005 and Opal continued to live in Lake Charles in the family home. Opal was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. She loved her family and had a caring and compassionate heart, always helping the less fortunate. She volunteered regularly at Abraham’s Tent, the Salvation Army, the Women’s Shelter, and the Men’s Shelter. Seven days a week for 30 years, Opal delivered one-day-old donuts from a local donut shop to the homeless shelters. Any time anyone was in need, she was always there to help. Opal loved making quilts, crafts, jams and jellies and so much more. Opal was raised Baptist, but attended St. Margaret Catholic Church with her husband and children.

