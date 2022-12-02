ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 4

RocklandMom
4d ago

Why is this news outlet using idiotic titles to get people to click on their story? There are no "shocking new details," I will never open one of their articles again. Bad practices.

Reply
4
Richard McQuade
4d ago

Well since the bus was going slow through a tree and telephone pole lined street, and the kids had seat belts on with a bus monitor. It's truly shocking.

Reply(1)
3
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out

A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
WALLKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings

The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy