Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured

Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500-block of Silver Lane at about 9:45 p.m.

Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.