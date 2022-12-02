Read full article on original website
sit down
4d ago
This shook me when I read it. I have made plans to donate my body to science after my death. Now I’m having second thoughts.
Reply(6)
9
Lena Parks
3d ago
really a disrespect to a human corpse, no matter what the excuse is. they know better. it's not only perverted but so disrespectful. would they think it was ok, if it was their body laying there. sick world we live in.
Reply
3
LovingMyHaters
3d ago
omg,are u serious?! the chest is open, u put ur hand in the move something, and say, wow, that's moist! not that that's what happened, but charging someone for free speech!?
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Billion Dollar Pittsburgh Tech Company Is On Everyone's PhoneTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Related
Police: Teenage girl shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, person of interest in custody
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue came in at 3 p.m. Police, fire and EMS crews were all called to the scene.
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report
Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
Men wanted for allegedly threatening female jitney driver with gun, forcing her to flee police
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men after a female jitney driver told police they threatened her life and forced her to flee a traffic stop. Tyler Johnson, 21, of West Mifflin, and Prentis Rose, 22, of Pittsburgh, are facing a list of charges including kidnapping for the alleged incident.
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
Woman accused of punching Pa. cop in the head faces felony charge
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police accused a woman of punching an officer in the back of the head while he was trying to arrest a man who was fighting outside a bar. Brianna Hooper, 24, of the 800 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
New details on suspect charged for escaping police custody out of Mercer county
New details are emerging for a man arrested last week suspected of escaping police custody in Mercer county.
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
explore venango
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing on Tuesday
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges. Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
Remains of missing Pa. woman believed to be found: report
According to Allegheny County police, the remains of a Frazer woman who went missing in September are believed to have been found, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter Monday on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin, Armstrong County, was registered to 59-year-old Darlene Harbison, who was last seen on Sept. 11.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
Mother of man saved from burning car in Butler County shares message to rescuers
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler Township fire chief Scott Frederick and police officers Rachel Dovidio and Bill Dobson saved a man from a burning car after a wreck last week. The man who was rescued from a burning car is being treated right now at West Penn Hospital. PREVIOUS...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Anguish and grief pervade as Pittsburgh community mourns killing of 4-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — Amid the pink and purple balloons, the prayers, the candles and the stuffed toys, anguish and grief permeated the Sunday night memorial for Kaari Thompson, the 4-year-old girl gunned down outside a Lincoln-Lemington market last week. “In four years she gave me more joy than most people...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
Comments / 17