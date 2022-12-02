ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Festival of Trees rings in holidays with elaborately decorated Hollywood-themed trees

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7eRI_0jV3bzd100

One of Pierce County’s longest-running and lucrative charity events is back in person this year with a Hollywood theme.

Festival of Trees brings 20 decorated Christmas trees to the Tacoma Armory for two events culminating in an auction Saturday night.

Now in its 36th year, the event has raised more than $40 million to benefit Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

This year’s theme is “The Best Is Yet to Come,” which is an ode to 1950s Hollywood, according to Alicia Chapman, executive director of the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation. The foundation co-organizes the event with the Mary Bridge Brigade.

“It really starts with our designers and volunteers that help create this magic environment,” Chapman said Wednesday. “It’s really a great way to kick off the holidays.”

The festival is famous for its elaborately decorated trees, which can pull in thousands of dollars per tree.

“We have some that truly took the Hollywood theme to heart,” Chapman said.

Also back this year is Friday night’s Tinsel on the Town. That event is sold out, but seats were still available for Saturday’s gala as of Wednesday afternoon.

Both events can be attended virtually, free of charge. Virtual attendees can participate in the online silent auction of mini trees and wreaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gY32D_0jV3bzd100
Tree decorator Tammy Hall directs Trixy Dorn of Tacoma on the positioning of ornaments atop their tree named “Starry Night” during decorating day at the Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Tacoma Armory in Tacoma. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

Public trees

Three trees that will not be auctioned are on display in the lobby of Tacoma General Hospital and at Mary Bridge in the Baker Center and health center. Naming rights will auctioned, but the trees stay put through the holidays.

The money raised by Tinsel on the Town improves access to medical care and services for children in addition to programs like the no-cost Bridges Center for Grieving Children.

The Festival of Trees gala benefits the expansion of care at Mary Bridge.

Mary Bridge Children’s serves more than 300,000 children each year. More than half of the families served are low-income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ey4Rk_0jV3bzd100
Tammy Hall (left) and Kimberly Golob (right) put the finishing touches on their respective trees during decorating day at the Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Tacoma Armory in Tacoma. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

Festival of Trees gala

What: Four-course dinner, hosted bar, live auction decorated holiday trees and after-party entertainment.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Armory, 1001 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma.

Tickets: $350 per person; no charge to tune-in virtually.

Information: multicare.org/festival/

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundmag.com

Hop Aboard! The Annual Model Train Festival Returns

All aboard the 26th annual Model Train Festival. The Washington State History Museum is bringing families, friends, and train enthusiasts together again Dec. 16–Jan. 1. The train festival brings seven railroad clubs from around the Puget Sound to share their room-size layouts in the museum. Every floor of the museum will come alive with trains, and operators will be available for questions and conversations.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners

Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

New Food Court at the WCPNC

Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
OLYMPIA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine

Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle

Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?. "Friends" will be there for you just in time for Valentine's Day. The touring "FRIENDS" experience will be coming to Seattle's Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb....
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Warehouses Threaten Our Future

Submitted by Michelle S. Mood. The community might not be entirely aware of a proposed set of warehouses in Pierce County that could radically intensify traffic congestion, air pollution and health inequities. I’ve been following most closely the mega-warehouse planned for South Tacoma just south of TPU – a 2.5 million square foot monstrosity that will pave over 125 acres of abandoned grassland, forest, and wetlands. The land was bought in 2021 by Chicago-based Bridge Industrial and the permits have been working their way through the City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services office this year. So far the PDS has not made any determination about the proposed project, just repeatedly asking for resubmission of materials rather than requiring an Environmental Impact Statement, apparently believing all the environmental effects could be mitigated.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
272
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy