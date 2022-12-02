Advent Reflections: Promises to keep - The journey to Christmas

(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)

Advent is all about promise. How have we experienced “promises” in our lives? — our own promises and those of others? When we were children we often made promises and accompanied them by making a cross over our hearts and saying: “cross my heart and hope to die!” How many of those promises did we actually keep or even remember? But as adults, we make serious and binding promises. We marry or make other life commitments that involve solemn promises. Sober stuff. And yet we generally celebrate such promises as moments of hope for the future.

Advent is a time for remembering not only what we have promised God but what God has promised us. “You will be my people,” says God, “and I will be your God.” That’s a promise! The entire “Old Testament” has only one fundamental message — and that is it: “You will be my people and I will be your God.”

For thousands of years, our Hebrew ancestors carried forward the promises of God. Though they themselves often wandered from faithfulness, God always brought them back. And then, when the time was ready, God kept the greatest promise of all — God came among us as one of us.

The infancy narratives in the gospels of Luke and Matthew describe how an insignificant young couple, Mary and Joseph of Nazareth in Galilee, suddenly became actors in an amazing drama. It was revealed to them both that they would be given a child that would be the answer to Israel’s long wait for a Messiah, a Savior. Neither understood what was at stake, but both were people of great faith and great faithfulness. Both said: “Yes, all right. I don’t understand, but I am willing.” Then, in a marvelous way, God’s own Word, God’s very own Self, became flesh in Mary’s womb. God became a human being among other human beings in a small oppressed Jewish community. Into such insignificance and poverty, a human child came into being who was to be the Savior of the entire human community, Jew and non-Jew alike.

We call this event Christmas. And for the past 2000 years, Christian believers have been celebrating it. The Word of God was made flesh and dwelt among us. God took on the very matter of our being and continues to live among us. This incarnation of God-among-us took place and continues to take place in ways beyond our imagining. And every year we remember this historical event in such a way that its power and amazing reality are renewed in us and renewed in our suffering world.

But Advent and Christmas are not just times for remembering. Why do we remember if not to carry into the future the fulfillment of what has been promised? The meeting place of the past and the future is “now”

— this very moment! In the present! We do not control the past. It is unalterable. We can remember it. We can learn from it. We can be grateful for it or we can regret it. But we cannot change it.

Over the future we also have no control. We simply don’t know what is going to happen — what completely unforeseen events will affect our lives. Of course, the decisions we make today will certainly affect how the future will be for us and we have a great responsibility to assure that the future will be good for ourselves and those who will follow us. But in fact we simply have no control over what that future will be.

Only in the present are we able to make decisions, carry out actions and engage in meaningful relationships. Only now can we make a difference. We speak, we relate, we decide, we laugh and weep. We make choices, great and small. We make promises that we may or may not keep. In the present, we have the opportunity to carry forward all that the past has taught us. We have our one and only chance to affect what the future will be like for us and for others. Advent reminds us of all this and reawakens hope in us.