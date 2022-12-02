ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far colder temps? Possible snow? The SC winter weather forecast, according to the Farmer’s Almanac

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Is it cold enough for you yet?

Expect some even colder weather in South Carolina in the coming months, with a mix of chilly rain to boot, the Farmer’s Almanac states.

Although the winter season doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21 in the northern hemisphere, South Carolina has already had a solid wave of frigid weather.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Palmetto State and the rest of the Southeast can expect “frequent storms bringing cold rains and a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain — as well as chilly temperatures.”

December, January and February predictions

The extended forecast from Farmer’s Almanac says to expect chillier temperatures from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19 and plenty of rain showers. Also, wet weather may persist on Christmas and through the end of the year.

Expect the first couple of weeks in January to get exceptionally cold with some chilly rain. By the week of Jan. 16., “unreasonably cold” air should move down south from Canada, which will be followed by dry and unseasonably cold weather the next week, the Farmer’s Almanac states.

Extended winter predictions from the Farmers’ Almanac are out; winter will have plenty of cold temperatures, slushy days and snowy nights.

The first week of February is expected to see spring-like temperatures. However, colder temperatures will soon return, along with possible wet snow showers the week of Feb. 8. President’s Day weekend could see vastly warmer temperatures, followed by weather that feels more like mid-May for the week of Feb. 20.

How the Farmers’ Almanac predicts the weather

Founded in 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a secret formula that includes components such as “sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet,” to predict long-range weather forecasts. The forecasts are typically made two years in advance. Fans of the Farmers’ Almanac have, over the years, calculated that the predictions are accurate 80-85% of the time.

Other winter weather forecasts

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration winter weather outlook calls for South Carolina and the rest of the Southeast to have a 33% to 50% chance of above normal temperatures this winter.

Conversely, the Palmetto State has a 33% to 50% chance of below normal rainfall for the winter.

“Drought development is expected to occur across the South-central and Southeastern U.S.,” the report states.

Winter weather preparation

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has created a guide to help residents prepare for severe winter weather. View some of the tips below and click here to read the full guide on what to do before, during and immediately after severe winter weather.

Winter prep tips

  • Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supplies kit
  • Have sufficient heating fuel to prepare for possible isolation in your home
  • Remember to insulate pipes and allow faucets to drip during freezing temperatures at night to avoid pipe bursts
  • Learn how to shut off your water in case a pipe bursts
  • Make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather by having it serviced
  • Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle that includes a shovel, windshield scraper, flashlight, water, snack food, matches, socks and mittens, blankets and a tow chain or rope

