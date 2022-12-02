ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Downtown Raleigh lights up with new art walk including Sonic Runway

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

A series of light-art installations has returned to downtown Raleigh, just in time for the holidays.

The Illuminate Art Walk features more than a dozen art installations, including year-round ones like the Sonarc outside the Duke Energy Center and Shimmer Wall on the Raleigh Convention Center. A majority can be found along Fayetteville Street and Glenwood Avenue, and will be lit from Dec. 2 to Jan. 14.

“We are thrilled for the return of Illuminate to downtown Raleigh,” Downtown Raleigh Alliance CEO Bill King said in a news release.

“This is an artistic city, full of creative people, and it’s the perfect place to bring a walkable light show that sparks imaginations,” King said. “Whether you’re sipping and strolling, shopping, dining or looking for something free to do with a family, Illuminate is essential to the holidays in Downtown Raleigh.”

This year’s highlight is the Sonic Runway, a tunnel made of LED-lined arches that’s more than 300 feet long, located outside the Raleigh Convention Center. Its lights bounce and move with music, and the arches are large enough to walk through.

The art installation was created by Rob Jensen and Warren Trezevant and has been featured at events in the United States and internationally. It debuted at the 2016 Burning Man festival.

“Small businesses and a thriving downtown are vital to Raleigh, and Illuminate Art Walk is a spectacular addition during the holiday season,” said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls. The community college is sponsoring the event along with Raleigh Arts.

For an interactive map and more information about each exhibit, go to downtownraleigh.org/Illuminate .

The News & Observer

