The Arkadelphia Board of Directors will have several decisions to make this Tuesday in a public meeting. Among them is an ordinance requesting more spending power be given to the city manager. Currently, the city manager has the authority to spend up to $20,000 on operating costs without competitive bidding and city board approval. That figure was set in 2013 at the behest of the previous administration; prior to then the city manager could spend $10,000 without bids.

2 DAYS AGO