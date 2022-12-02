Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
School demolition, clinic ground bridge among November construction permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $843,450 for the month of November. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. 2829 Walnut St. Owner: Lorene...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: 4 Clark County homes sell in late November
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Nov. 18 through Dec. 2 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Damon...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 2
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Arkansas law enforcement agencies awarded grants to upgrade equipment
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies spend thousands of dollars maintaining all their equipment, and as you can imagine that can get pretty expensive. New state grants here in Arkansas were just awarded to more than 100 agencies to help offset some of those costs. The Saline County Sheriff's...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
Woman pleads to charges tied to killing of Arkansas police officer
A woman connected to the March 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police Department Officer Brent Scrimshire was sentenced to 34 years in prison Wednesday.
arkadelphian.com
City manager asking for more spending power
The Arkadelphia Board of Directors will have several decisions to make this Tuesday in a public meeting. Among them is an ordinance requesting more spending power be given to the city manager. Currently, the city manager has the authority to spend up to $20,000 on operating costs without competitive bidding and city board approval. That figure was set in 2013 at the behest of the previous administration; prior to then the city manager could spend $10,000 without bids.
mysaline.com
Felonies, Warrants, and Orders of Protection in Wednesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63aw-22-272 State V Blake Tyler Barker, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-273 State V Lucas Wade Suit, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-274 State V Douglas Wayne Bostad, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-986 State V Andrea Lafaye Dobbins, Felony, 22nd Circuit...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in December
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in December 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Kevon Barenes. Kevon Barenes, 22, is serving a 5-year sentence...
arkadelphian.com
Last-second field goal knocks Badgers out of playoffs
SEARCY — Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie’s 31-yard field goal as time expired gave the home side of First Security Stadium in Searcy the thrill of victory and hit the visiting side with the agony of defeat, as Harding Academy defeated Arkadelphia 31-28 in 4A State Playoff semifinal action Friday night.
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
A viral Facebook posts has a photographer trying to clear her name and a family begging for a refund
A mother sharing her story on social media after she said a photographer didn’t show up for her daughter’s engagement photo.
KATV
Missing 17-year-old from Malvern
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office shared a post on Friday there is a search for a missing 17-year-old from Malvern. Lexi Thornton has been missing from Malvern since Nov. 15. Thornton is described as five foot nine inches, weighs 185 pounds, has black hair,...
Comments / 0