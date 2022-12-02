Read full article on original website
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
wbrc.com
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
wvtm13.com
One man shot and killed, two others injured in Birmingham Monday afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department reported that one of the shooting victims has died at the hospital. This is now a homicide investigation. The BPD says all victims were men. The other two victims continue to get treatment at UAB Hospital. The BPD reported...
wbrc.com
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a man last week after recovering $15,000 in stolen property.
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County church asks for help identifying masked burglars
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County church asked for help Monday identifying two people it said burglarized the church Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, the Pisgah Baptist Church said a man and woman entered its facility in Sipsey around 4:30 a.m. The church posted multiple surveillance...
wvtm13.com
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
Spike strips damage vehicles at Warrior Met Coal Christmas party, police say
Several vehicles were damaged Saturday night at Tuscaloosa’s North River Yacht Club in an incident that police say may be related to the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said officers were called to North River Yacht Club, 3100 Yacht Club Way, at around 7:40 p.m.
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
