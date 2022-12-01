Read full article on original website
Bengals confidence soaring after fourth straight win
The Cincinnati Bengals showed they are a team to be reckoned with in the AFC after beating the Kansas City Chiefs
Dolphins-Bills game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 with 8:15 kickoff
The Dolphins’ difficult three-game road swing just got tougher. The NFL announced Monday that Miami’s game at Buffalo will be at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Besides the fact that the Dolphins always have a tough time with the Bills in New York, this assignment just got more challenging because of the timing. ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
From Jerry Jones to Kelly Loeffler.
