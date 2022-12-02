ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Southfield

DETROIT – A stolen car chase that went from Southfield into Detroit reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour. The scene was chaotic and very fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as there were several close calls. It all started with a carjacking along 8 Mile...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Loaded gun discovered on 14-year-old in Hazel Park after accepting ride from cop, agreeing to search

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A 14-year-old was arrested in Hazel Park on Sunday after a pat down revealed he was carrying a loaded gun, according to police. A Michigan State Police trooper said they were approached by the 14-year-old who was looking for information on the DDOT bus schedule at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue.
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Witness reacts to viral car stunt video from Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – The viral video of a driver doing dangerous stunts in front of police officers now has the attention of the Detroit Police Department. The video went viral, and at one point, a man was seen lighting a ring of fire in the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield roads.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for one of three men who fled from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed police chase in Southfield over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Southfield police reportedly spotted a vehicle without a license plate leaving a closed business. The vehicle, which has been identified as stolen, fled from police, initiating a chase in the area of Greenfield and 13 Mile roads.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family still seeking justice more than 6 years after mother found shot, killed in Pontiac street

PONTIAC, Mich. – Family is still seeking justice six and a half years after a 25-year-old mother was shot and killed and left in the middle of a quiet street in Pontiac. Shalita Renee Hunter, of Southfield, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a street in the area of North Roselaw and Maines streets in Pontiac on May 13 , 2016.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek person of interest linked to carjacking on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 4) at noon, on Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads in Detroit, when an 84-year-old man driving his grey 2013 Chevy Malibu was carjacked by the alleged suspect, who opened the driver’s side door and demanded the victim to get out.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are looking for an armed suspect that conducted a robbery in Detroit last Monday. According to a tweet by the 12th precinct, the robbery took place on Nov. 28 around 8 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Avenue and 7 Mile Road. Detroit police say that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren man in critical condition after drive-by shooting, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is in critical condition after being shot on Schoenherr Road near Ida Avenue on Saturday afternoon. According to Warren Police Department, a 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot while walking in Warren. Police responded to the area of Schoenherr Road...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman dead, man injured after being shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman was killed and a man was injured after being shot Sunday night on Detroit’s west side. According to police an adult female was shot and killed in Detroit on Sunday on the 19400 block of Rutherford Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officials say the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Amtrak train departing from Pontiac delayed Monday due to ‘trespasser incident’

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Amtrak train meant to depart from Oakland County early Monday morning is delayed, but the reason for the delay is somewhat unclear. At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Amtrak officials announced that Wolverine Train 351, which is departing from Pontiac, would be delayed because of “operator unavailability.” About two hours later, officials reported that the train will be moving about 40 minutes behind schedule due to “mechanical issues.”
PONTIAC, MI

