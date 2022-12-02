PONTIAC, Mich. – Family is still seeking justice six and a half years after a 25-year-old mother was shot and killed and left in the middle of a quiet street in Pontiac. Shalita Renee Hunter, of Southfield, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a street in the area of North Roselaw and Maines streets in Pontiac on May 13 , 2016.

