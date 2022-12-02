Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with ethnic intimidation goes off on Oakland County judge during hearing
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 35-year-old man from Dearborn that has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation went off on a judge in Oakland County during his arraignment on Monday. Hassan Yehia Chokr was charged with two felony counts of ethnic intimidation after he reportedly made antisemitic and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Southfield
DETROIT – A stolen car chase that went from Southfield into Detroit reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour. The scene was chaotic and very fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as there were several close calls. It all started with a carjacking along 8 Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend. The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Loaded gun discovered on 14-year-old in Hazel Park after accepting ride from cop, agreeing to search
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A 14-year-old was arrested in Hazel Park on Sunday after a pat down revealed he was carrying a loaded gun, according to police. A Michigan State Police trooper said they were approached by the 14-year-old who was looking for information on the DDOT bus schedule at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Witness reacts to viral car stunt video from Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – The viral video of a driver doing dangerous stunts in front of police officers now has the attention of the Detroit Police Department. The video went viral, and at one point, a man was seen lighting a ring of fire in the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for one of three men who fled from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed police chase in Southfield over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Southfield police reportedly spotted a vehicle without a license plate leaving a closed business. The vehicle, which has been identified as stolen, fled from police, initiating a chase in the area of Greenfield and 13 Mile roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family still seeking justice more than 6 years after mother found shot, killed in Pontiac street
PONTIAC, Mich. – Family is still seeking justice six and a half years after a 25-year-old mother was shot and killed and left in the middle of a quiet street in Pontiac. Shalita Renee Hunter, of Southfield, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a street in the area of North Roselaw and Maines streets in Pontiac on May 13 , 2016.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to carjacking on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 4) at noon, on Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads in Detroit, when an 84-year-old man driving his grey 2013 Chevy Malibu was carjacked by the alleged suspect, who opened the driver’s side door and demanded the victim to get out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for an armed suspect that conducted a robbery in Detroit last Monday. According to a tweet by the 12th precinct, the robbery took place on Nov. 28 around 8 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Avenue and 7 Mile Road. Detroit police say that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drivers do donuts in front of police officers in busy intersection on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Drivers seen on video doing donuts on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in front of Detroit police are under investigation. At one point, a man is seen spreading gasoline in the middle of the intersection and lights a ring of fire while several officers look on as the chaos unfolds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors in Warren subdivision express anger as multiple cars were broken into on Sunday
WARREN, Mich. – A neighborhood in Warren had six people waking up early on Sunday and found that somebody had broken into their vehicles. The neighbors that were victims of the theft was in two areas, on both side of Mound Roud off of Arden Avenue. Some neighbors expressed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police respond to suspicious activity report outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity outside the Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday. UPDATE: Man charged with ethnic intimidation after antisemitic incident at Bloomfield Hills synagogue. According to police, a male subject was seen in the parking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beloved Wayne County veterinarian killed in car crash over the weekend
A beloved Wayne County veterinarian passed away over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car crash, according to a Facebook post made by his clinic. According to the clinic, Dr. John Hermann passed away on Sunday, they did not say where the crash occurred. Hermann’s mobile vet clinic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren man in critical condition after drive-by shooting, officials say
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is in critical condition after being shot on Schoenherr Road near Ida Avenue on Saturday afternoon. According to Warren Police Department, a 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot while walking in Warren. Police responded to the area of Schoenherr Road...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman dead, man injured after being shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman was killed and a man was injured after being shot Sunday night on Detroit’s west side. According to police an adult female was shot and killed in Detroit on Sunday on the 19400 block of Rutherford Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officials say the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MDARD: Oakland County kitten positive for rabies was humanely euthanized
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has released a statement about a 6-month-old unvaccinated kitten in Oakland County that was infected with rabies. Officials say that the stray kitten was found about six weeks prior to its rabies diagnosis. It is reported that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Amtrak train departing from Pontiac delayed Monday due to ‘trespasser incident’
PONTIAC, Mich. – An Amtrak train meant to depart from Oakland County early Monday morning is delayed, but the reason for the delay is somewhat unclear. At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Amtrak officials announced that Wolverine Train 351, which is departing from Pontiac, would be delayed because of “operator unavailability.” About two hours later, officials reported that the train will be moving about 40 minutes behind schedule due to “mechanical issues.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Favorite Detroit food, drink finds in 2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Ken Haddad: These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022. Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew...
