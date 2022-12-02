The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.14, or 0.69%, to $20.54. The Fate Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 17,095 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Fate Therapeutics Announces Exercise by ONO Pharmaceutical of Option to HER2-targeted CAR T-Cell Product Candidate for Solid Tumors.

7 HOURS AGO