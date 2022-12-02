Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
wnax.com
The Weekend File – Improvements to Riverside Baseball Park
The Yankton City Commission had a long discussion this week about an improvement plan for the Riverside Baseball Park requested by the Yankton Baseball Association. City Manager Amy Leon started the discussion with her concerns about the impacts to the city budget….https://soundcloud.com/wnax-radio/city-commission-riverside-park-edit-1203?si=e60adc1c485e4b93bf73eeff22c6f6ca&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. The Yankton City Commission on the Weekend...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials confirm state’s 14th case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed the 14th case of bird flu in the state on Monday. Bird flu, also known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a small flock in Knox County, near the northern border of the state. State Veterinarian...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
wnax.com
Holding Electric Rates Steady
With another record year in new services, Southeastern Electric also told their members that rates would be stable through next year. Manager Brad Schardin says it’s a balance between that new growth and rising costs….. Schardin says they still have a broad range of electric supply sources….
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Rowena
ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night. Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate Brandon house fire
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
kynt1450.com
Baseball Getting Upgraded in Yankton
The Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park is getting some upgrades thanks to the usual trio of the City of Yankton, Yankton Baseball Association, and Mount Marty University. Jason Nelson, from the Yankton Baseball Association, explains how the city’s assistance will help in the long term…. These safety projects...
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
