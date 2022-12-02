ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

The Weekend File – Improvements to Riverside Baseball Park

The Yankton City Commission had a long discussion this week about an improvement plan for the Riverside Baseball Park requested by the Yankton Baseball Association. City Manager Amy Leon started the discussion with her concerns about the impacts to the city budget….https://soundcloud.com/wnax-radio/city-commission-riverside-park-edit-1203?si=e60adc1c485e4b93bf73eeff22c6f6ca&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. The Yankton City Commission on the Weekend...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
wnax.com

Holding Electric Rates Steady

With another record year in new services, Southeastern Electric also told their members that rates would be stable through next year. Manager Brad Schardin says it’s a balance between that new growth and rising costs….. Schardin says they still have a broad range of electric supply sources….
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fire near Rowena

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night. Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the...
ROWENA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate Brandon house fire

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire...
BRANDON, SD
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

City of Yankton Employee of the Year

On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
YANKTON, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!

It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
CHANCELLOR, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4

Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Baseball Getting Upgraded in Yankton

The Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park is getting some upgrades thanks to the usual trio of the City of Yankton, Yankton Baseball Association, and Mount Marty University. Jason Nelson, from the Yankton Baseball Association, explains how the city’s assistance will help in the long term…. These safety projects...
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

How cold will December be?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

