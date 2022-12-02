Read full article on original website
The warm air refuses to move out this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit foggy and very warm with lows in the low to middle 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s and a 10-20% chance for showers. Wednesday starts off warm again with lows in the middle 60s...
More warmth over the next several days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be very warm again as partly sunny skies prevail. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s in most locations. With a little bit of moisture in place, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. We’ll begin...
Warm temps and low-end rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be another warm one as highs top out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. With a decent amount of moisture streaming in via winds out of the south, an isolated shower or two will be possible during the PM hours.
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 6, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be very warm again as partly sunny skies prevail. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s in most locations. With a little bit of moisture in place, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours.
A Taste of the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few years ago, we took you to Covington County and introduced you to Brenda Gantt. That was a few million Facebook follows ago and not only has Miss Brenda garnered a huge audience, but she’s also inspired some like-minded people who love the traditions of Southern cooking. Which leads us to Dothan.
Elba Mistletoe Marketplace this Christmas shopping season
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—But if you’re not wanting to do your shopping online, a unique effort to get folks to shop locally has taken off beyond anyone’s wildest imagination in Western Coffee County. Grab a “Mistletoe marketplace” card and shop the Elba Mistletoe Marketplace now through.
The annual Downtown Elba Christmas Parade
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — In Elba Monday night, several hundred residents and out-of-towners lined the downtown square streets. Elba Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Sandy Bynum-Williams, says this year’s Christmas parade is the largest turnout in recent memory. Marching bands, floats, and beauty queens took part in the...
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
Alabama Power testing sirens at Plant Farley
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Power’s Plant Farley near Dothan will be performing an annual test on the outdoor plant sirens. The Farley Plant will be testing the sirens on Wednesday, December 7 at noon. This annual test helps residents in the area to be aware of sounds and messages they may receive in the event of an emergency.
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
Big Crowds This Weekend in Enterprise
The 5th annual Whoville Celebration in Enterprise drew thousands this weekend. Organizers of Saturday’s event said there were 190 vendors and an estimated 20,000 visitors to the City of Progress. The celebration happened just 2 months after a fire ripped through several downtown businesses.
Dothan payment kiosks closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks will shut down for routine maintenance. Maintenance is required for the computer system that operates the Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks located at the Dothan Civic Center and Westgate Park. This will require the control system to be shut down for 24...
2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Bracket revealed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The field is set for the 2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, coming to you December 26 - 30 from the Dothan Civic Center. Tyson Carter and Garrett Franklin with Dothan Leisure Services joined News 4′s Justin McNelley during Monday’s Live at Lunch to unveil the bracket. You can watch that bracket reveal in the video above or find the full schedule for this year’s showcase below.
Dothan family forced to move after storm damage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A family in the Wiregrass has been forced out of their home because of storm damage in the Garden District of Dothan. The Dothan Fire Department confirms a lightning strike was the cause of the blaze on Gardinia Street in Dothan. The homeowner tells WDHN...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Geneva County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which...
5th annual Whoville Celebration sees 20,000 downtown Enterprise visitors
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Thousands of people swarmed the streets of downtown Enterprise for the 5th annual Whoville Celebration. This event is Enterprise’s version of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Children and adults got to of course take a picture with Mr. cuddly...
Hundreds celebrate 3rd annual Christmas at the Trail
KINSEY, Ala. (WDHN) — People took to the town of Kinsey on Sunday to visit Mr. Grinch and Santa Claus. The 3rd annual Kinsey Christmas at the Trail welcomed 18 vendors from across the Wiregrass to enjoy a day of family fun. “This is our third year and we...
Troy heading to Orlando Cure Bowl after big Sun Belt win
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans will be going to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando to play against Texas-San Antonio. According to a release on the Troy University Athletics website, the Cure Bowl is Troy’s ninth bowl game and will be the first since the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. The 2010 New Orleans Bowl was the Trojan’s first bowl game win.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
