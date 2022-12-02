DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be very warm again as partly sunny skies prevail. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s in most locations. With a little bit of moisture in place, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO