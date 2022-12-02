Read full article on original website
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
Christmas in the Park Tonight in Washington
The first of two Christmas in the Park events is set for tonight at the Eastside Park Community Building in Washington. From 6–9 p.m., enjoy: carriage rides, crafts for the kids, visits with Santa, and refreshments. Everything is free, but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
Credit union planning new office building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liberty Federal Credit Union has plans for a new office building. The site review agenda shows it will be on Theater Drive in Evansville, right next to some other Liberty Federal Credit Union buildings. The agenda didn’t show a timeline.
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
Ryan K. Robinson
Ryan K. Robinson 45 of Carbondale, IL went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ryan was born on December 8, 1976 in Washington, IN to Eldon Robinson and Ruth Knebel. Ryan enjoyed; nature, riding his bike,music, walking, and being outdoors. Those left to mourn the loss of...
Shelburn Resident Killed By Train
A Sullivan County resident was killed in a train-pedestrian accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train/pedestrian collision near Shelburn at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. 38-year-old Ashley Lewis of Shelburn was going west on Mill Street and had just crossed the CSX rail crossing as a northbound train neared the crossroads, according to Deputy Colt Thompson.
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
Sanborn Town Council member being Sought
A Sandborn Town Council member has resigned. Lori Gonzales’s resignation will be effective December 31st and the Knox County Republican Central Committee will hold a caucus January 5th to fill the vacancy. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says those interested who live in the Sandborn town limits...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
James Harold Hanner
James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
Knox County Best Christmas Light Contest – Register Now
The Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Christmas light contest in Knox County. Decoration judging will begin at dusk on Saturday, December 17th. Participants must have their displays registered by the 16th to be eligible, and entries can be from a home or business. To enter, call or...
AREA WEEKLONG ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) It’s a Holiday Open House this coming Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Heritage House Museum, at the corner of Elm Street and Kitchell Avenue in Olney. All are invited out to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment as the Heritage House will be extensively decorated for the season and available for touring. All courtesy of the Richland Heritage Museum Foundation. Learn more on it’s website, at richlandcountymuseums.org.
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
Ferlin Dale Beadles
Ferlin Dale Beadles, 80, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital. He was born in Winslow on May 26, 1942, to Arthur and Josephine (Kinman) Beadles. Dale worked as a coal miner, retiring from Old Ben Coal Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending...
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
