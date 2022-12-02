Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Stolen Truck
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen this past Friday in Fourmile. According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred approximately at 4:00 pm Friday afternoon at Hubbard’s Cabins, located on Highway 25E.
wymt.com
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
wymt.com
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
indherald.com
Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida
ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Investigation
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department:. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy...
wymt.com
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Northbound lanes are open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
wymt.com
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday. Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.
wymt.com
Name of London officer killed in line of duty to be added to memorial
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been just more than an month since a Southern Kentucky police officer was killed. Officer Logan Medlock died when police say a drunk driver hit his cruiser. Officers at London’s Police Department say they are still grieving, but their community and others across the...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Multi-Agency Operation
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.
WTVQ
Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Criminal Trespassing Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Donnie Bishop age 39 on Tuesday morning November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:51 AM. The arrest occurred on private property off Keavy Road approximately 5 miles...
wymt.com
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children. On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police...
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
wymt.com
103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.
