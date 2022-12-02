Read full article on original website
Hospitals enacting visitation restrictions amid growing flu concerns
Several hospitals are enacting visitation restrictions as the state is seeing an increase in flu activity.
FOX59
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis area hospitals restrict visitors as flu spikes early in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation to all area hospitals is restricted to people over the age of 18 and only those not showing any signs of the flu. This is the latest attempt to curb a potentially deadly flu season. Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital chain, announced Monday...
Some Indiana hospitals restrict visitors over rising flu cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
Indiana Daily Student
How to avoid the upcoming 'tripledemic' this winter with respiratory viruses
Experts and doctors are expecting what they call a “tripledemic” to arrive this winter. This is due to a surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) cases. “All of these viruses can cause infection in IU students and can result in increased morbidity, loss of time...
WISH-TV
Overdose Lifeline expands youth drug prevention program as death cases rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deaths from meth and cocaine laced with synthetics have surpassed prescription opioid deaths according to data from the National Institute for Health Care Management. Native Americans are leading growth in meth overdose deaths, and Black people are leading growth in cocaine overdose deaths. Overdose LifeLine is...
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
WISH-TV
Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive. It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge. Clinic organizers say the...
WISH-TV
Gay men at double the risk of inflammatory bowel disease than straight men
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in the medical journal Gut, gay men are twice as likely to suffer from inflammatory bowel disease compared to straight men. Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, is diagnosed based on symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. Examples...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
WISH-TV
Hancock County couple shares ‘one of a kind’ brain bleed story
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hancock County couple is sharing their ‘one of a kind’ medical story. Both had brain bleeds and brain surgery, and both are lucky to be alive. Nick and Carrie Kleiman look like the picture of health. He is a firefighter and she is a flower farmer. They’re in their 40s, now able to walk into a hospital themselves and laugh.
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
FOX59
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
WISH-TV
Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Public Library’s ‘Season’s Readings’ 2022 gifting free books to children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library kicked off “Season’s Readings” 2022 initiative at the Eagle Branch library on Monday with Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsor Sondhi Solutions. According to a news release, Indianapolis residents are inviting residents to pick up a free children’s book to...
