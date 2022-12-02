Waltham, MA – The demand for digital product data in the construction sector is accelerating faster than ever. Its driving factors, among others, are increasing adoption of building information modeling (BIM), legal requirements for product traceability, and commercial pressure to deliver fully specified technical designs of projects quicker and error-free. However, architects and mechanical engineers have different design needs, resulting in varying and often non-compatible CAD tools and file formats. AMC Bridge suggests one example of a workable solution for that problem in the CAD-to-BIM Translator technology demonstration.

7 HOURS AGO