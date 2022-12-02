ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poralu Marine, the world leader in the design of aluminum marinas, is setting its sights on its new floating waterfront development business unit

Building the future of floating living spaces: this is the idea behind the new offering from Poralu Marine. The worldwide leader in the design, construction and installation of aluminum marinas, Poralu Marine is continuing to diversify its products and services with the launch of a new waterfront development business unit that is revolutionizing communities’ urban development projects, with the aim of achieving €50 million in turnover in 5 years.

